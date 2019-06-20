Imagine 2019: What The Audiences Liked Best

Amsterdam's audiences this year chose an interesting lot. Films which ended in the top-5 of other festivals dropped in the bottom half, while films I've heard described as absolute stinkers made it into the list.

As usual, visitors were given ballot cards ahead of each screening, and afterwards they could choose between "very good", "good", "so-so", "bad" and "very bad". Those results are given a number value ("very good" being a ten) and averages are computed. Note that you can find the entire list, including ALL ballot results, here, but in this article I will point out the top 10 in reverse order. So... what's on ten? .