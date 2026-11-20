The title character in writer-director Melody C. Roscher’s feature-length debut, Bird in Hand, isn’t a member of an avian species, but Bird Rowe (Alisha Wainwright) does take figurative and literal flight when her longtime boyfriend, Frank (John Reynolds), unceremoniously proposes marriage after an unfortunate, alcohol-fueled incident at a children’s daytime Halloween party.

Inappropriate doesn’t begin to describe Bird’s obviously self-destructive behavior, but it also seems par for the course of Bird and Frank’s relationship. Ill-timed marriage proposal aside, Bird and Frank seem anything but a match made in heaven.

Whatever meet-cute brought them together rom-com-style has long curdled into a stalemate, with neither seemingly willing to acknowledge, let alone address, the underlying issues derailing their relationship. Instead, Bird abruptly accepts Frank's proposal. Almost immediately, she leaves their Brooklyn apartment without as much of a goodbye or a note pinned to the fridge.

Conflict avoidance can only get you so far, and for Bird, that takes her from Brooklyn to her former home in Virginia, where her long-estranged mother, Carlotta (Christine Lahti), lives with Bird’s stepfather-adjacent partner, Dale (Jeffrey Nordling). From the get-go, it’s clear that Bird has left one troubled relationship for another one, but this time, Bird has run out of palatable options: She can sleep in her car, rent a room at a local motel, or crash on her mother’s couch. Bird chooses the last alternative.

There’s push and pull in Bird and Carlotta’s relationship, the result of long unresolved issues of their own, some tied to Carlotta’s prickly, unconventional personality, but mostly due to Bird’s biracial identity and the lifelong absence of Bird’s father, local musician Bower (K. Todd Freeman), from her immediate life. Knotty, deep-rooted issues, all the kind that can’t be easily resolved in the span of a few days. Lacking the self-awareness typical of flawed protagonists, Bird, of course, tries to resolve them anyway.

Roscher adds a local couple, Dennis (James Le Gros) and Leigh (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), city-to-country transplants, to the mix. An advertising executive and photographer, respectively, Dennis and Leigh want to transform their newly purchased, slightly dilapidated plantation into something else altogether. What that “something else” means, though, isn’t particularly clear. Dennis and Leigh can’t decide whether they want to strip their property of its history and cultural associations completely, acknowledge them in a suitably reverential, somber manner, or turn it into a money-making tourist stop and/or local museum.

Dennis and, to a lesser extent, Leigh, play key roles in Bird’s halting, incomplete self-actualization: Dennis through his performative displays of sympathy for Bird’s troubles, a suspicious, initially inhospitable Leigh through a late-film development which sees Bird turn into both the subject and the object of Leigh’s photography, the latter intended as part of a grant application. Neither, however, has Bird’s best interests in mind, something Bird, increasingly incapable of sorting out her messy life, can’t see for herself until it’s too late. One rash, ill-thought-out decision leads to another (and another), leaving predictable levels of chaos behind.

Thematically, Roscher’s screenplay treads familiar ground (i.e., you can’t go home again, and if you do, woe unto you), but refreshingly refuses to give Bird an easy way out of her own self-created mess. She’s self-destructive to a T. She also bears the scars, not to mention the lifelong trauma, associated with her biracial identity (prejudice and racism from others, finding her way in the world), and the lifelong sting of a father who rejected her and played no part in her upbringing.

For a first-time feature-length director, it’s not surprising that Roscher relies heavily on a combination of her well-chosen, spot-on cast and sharply written dialogue to carry Bird in Hand’s otherwise slim narrative. Outside of a cheeky opening scene shot handheld-style in slow motion and a later slow zoom straight out of a horror film, Roscher embraces a relatively straightforward, unobtrusive visual style, all the better to keep Bird and all of her contradictions front and center.

After a limited theatrical release, Bird in Hand is now available to rent via Fandango, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV.

