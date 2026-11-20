False advertising is a hell of a thing.

When a diner professes to have 'the best pancakes in the county', there's often a high bar to hurdle. The same applies for when Nicolas Cage adorns the poster of a low-budget thriller wearing THE most insane nose you have ever seen.

Both can be extremely indulgent and tasty with the right proportions; anything either side can be stomach-churning. That's the crêpe-thin line that previous Cage collaborator and writer-director Ken Sanzel (of Kill Chain fame) walks in (that's right) Best Pancakes in the County, a splatter-filled crime caper with verbose echoes of Quentin Tarantino and the lurid whiff of Michael Bay.

The action centres on the convoluted criminal enterprise of Cage's The Son of a Bitch (yes, really), a man whose money-laundering diner becomes the arena for a large group of ruthless killers, corrupt lawmen and two (seemingly) hapless employees to duke it out over a potential $11 million which may or may not be hidden on the premises. Justin Long's match-chewing Cookie and Shelley Hennig's Dolly are the latter group, trying to survive the double-crossing antics of cop and criminal alike, either through waiting tables and serving orders, or using their secret wiles to scurry out of this sticky situation. But as the shadow of that S.O.B. looms large as the sun sets, the tensions rise, bullets fly, and Cookie and Dolly have to ring through their own special: a knuckle sandwich with a side of blood and guts.

At a fleet-footed 91 minutes, Best Pancakes in the County is eager to cut to the chase. There's barely been one flapjack flipped by the time the first blood squib erupts, and any sense of normality is left in the dusty asphalt outside. Ordinarily, one would have to applaud a film for getting down to the nitty-gritty that fast, but it soon becomes evident that this is only the case because of the immense amount of moving parts Sanzel has set up for himself.

Trying to parse any meaning from the incomprehensible first half is futile, handing over much of the action to the rival mercenaries holding our two normies hostage, complicated further by a couple of snipers on overwatch training their red and green sights on anyone who thinks about reaching for their sidearm. While there might be the occasional laugh in the awkward social contract between captor and captive (or customer and server), there's mostly witless wheelspinning, searching for a reason to care about anyone while everyone waits for the main attraction to show up: Nicolas Cage and his eccentric schnozz.

And let's talk about that schnozz. Cage is no stranger to nose make-up, lathering his face in all manner of crazy disguises over the years; anyone wanting to delve down this particular rabbit hole should look up Never On Tuesday, in which Cage cameos and was allowed to do whatever he wanted, a cartoonishly elongated beak as an integral part of it. Here, he goes full pig, sporting a snout of hideously porcine proportions, topping his head with an Elliot Gould-lite set of curls and tinted glasses to match. He catches the eye, and sometimes turns the head, yet his attempts to add flavour to an otherwise stodgy mix are lost in the heaviness of Sanzel's writing.

Justin Long and Shelley Hennig do their best to mercurially twist the plot into something more high-octane the longer the action progresses; there's a fun and vicious ten-minute interlude when they realise they have more in common than they initially thought, which leads to some fun action staging outside of the diner. It may also be the first role Long has played where he brings some authentic cool, too; he's too long been cast in roles that require shades of a shy nerd or an obnoxious idiot, so it's a nice surprise that he has a bad-ass in him as well.

The central dynamic (plus Cage, when he finally gets involved) is enough to make Best Pancakes in the County a semi-competent addition to Cage's low-budget action catalogue, the type of thing that you'd come across on cable late one night and have a fine-enough time with. Cage's hunger for showmanship often is the main selling point for so many of these, and there's a reason why he remains the most unpredictable and prolific actor Hollywood has to offer; it's unfortunate that hardly anyone around him is able to match his freak.

The result this time is thick and chewy, improved somewhat by toppings (the sweet maple syrup of Long's cool guy, the hammy bacon of Cage), but not a dish that leaves you wanting more.

The film is now playing in select theaters, via Independent Film Company.

