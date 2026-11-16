Yes, the latest prequel will undoubtedly consume the mainstream press, and we will be reviewing it later this week. but we prefer to focus on the weirder side of things.

That's why our top film is a 4K restoration of a very good Korean monster movie. Coming on the heels of the box office success of a very good Japanese monster movie, we like its chances to introduce younger viewers to a creature feature unlike any other. And to remind older viewers of how delightful it was to see a genre movie from Asia on the big screen in North America.

Of course, that's not all. We also have three other films that our writers have already seen and reviewed, including a "masterpiece," as well as a pleasing variety of genre fare. Read onwards for all the genre films opening in movie theaters this week.

The Host

The film screens Saturday, November 21, and Monday, November 23, only in movie theaters, ahead of a digital release on November 30, via Magnolia Pictures.

A Wee Look at The Host: "1. It is as good as we've been hoping.

"2. It is also very likely very different from what you are expecting.

"3. This is not to say that it doesn't have some major monster destruction action - the monster gets a LOT of screen time - but that while watching this I was once again reminded of one of the primary things that first drew me to Korean film: the incredible ability to honor the source genre while also subverting and reimagining it to create something fresh and much broader than the genre origins would seem to allow."

Note: the above was not a full review by our Esteemed Leader, Todd Brown, but just a tip of the iceberg of our coverage back in 2006.

Minotaur

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via MUBI.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "All of this is perfectly deliberate and shockingly effective in the hands of a director who is both comfortable with his craft and capable of weaponising it as he sees fit. Here is hoping it is not another nine years between films.

"Minotaur is another masterpiece, and the kind of film that seems destined to upset authority."

Josephine

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via Sumerian Pictures.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Directed with an assurance that only comes from a clear authorial vision, de Araújo coaxes a nuanced, layered performance from eight-year-old Reeves. Never once does Reeves deliver a false or errant note across Josephine's running time, making the final result a deeply moving, heartrending exploration of the loss of innocence and the unintended consequences thereof."

Elsinore

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via Focus Features.

Our review by Barbara Goslawski: "In Elsinore, the new biopic on Scottish actor Ian Charleson (1949-1990), director Simon Stone thankfully avoids most of the usual cliches of the genre to create a deeper cinematic experience.

"Anchored by Stephen Beresford's (Pride, 2014) script, with a career-defining performance by Andrew Scott in the lead, the director manages to elevate a typically uninspired genre of filmmaking. Beresford centres his script in the final act of Charleson's life and career, giving Stone the opportunity to create a taut, absorbing cinematic experience."

Bird in Hand

The film premieres digitally Friday, November 20, via Persimmon.

This could be wacky. Or it could be wack. I'm in favor of wacky-good, especially in view of a cast that includes Alisha Wainwright, Christine Lahti, James LeGros, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Jeffrey Nordling, John Reynolds, Esco Jouley, Jernard Banks, and K. Todd Freeman.

Official synopsis: "The plan was flawless. She was not.

"A bride-to-be with a secret agenda returns to her hometown, using her wedding plans to manipulate everyone in her orbit."

Best Pancakes in the County

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Nicolas Cage has never met a makeup artist he didn't love.

Cage does not star in this new shoot-'em-up -- Justin Long and Shelley Henneg play the leading roles -- but good ol' Nic does have a memorable character name to go along with his memorable makeup.

Official synopsis: "Set over the course of one explosive night, Best Pancakes in the County transforms an unassuming small-town diner into the epicenter of a deadly standoff involving rogue federal agents, a fast-talking con man with a dangerous past and a waitress harboring secrets of her own. As loyalties blur and tensions erupt, survival depends on who can outthink -- and outgun -- everyone else."

Ash and Crayons

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via Briarcliff Entertainment.

Something about the trailer suggests it will be straightforward rather than sentimental.

Official synopsis: "Ash and Crayons is an intimate portrait of childhood resilience and hope amid the war in Ukraine. The film follows seven children as they pursue their passions, support their families, build friendships, and continue moving forward with courage and determination. While rooted in the experiences of Ukrainian children, the film speaks to a universal truth: that even in the face of devastation, the human spirit has an extraordinary capacity to endure, adapt, and dream of a better tomorrow."

The Vile

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via Dark Sky Films.

I'll be honest, the auto-dubbed trailer that's embedded below truly distresses me -- it's quite awful (the auto-dubbed English, not the images). The images, however, give me hope that the Arabic-language film will satisfy.

Official synopsis: "At the center of the film is Amani (Mohammad), a devoted wife and mother whose seemingly stable family life is shattered when her husband returns home with a second wife, Zahra (Taibah), who is pregnant with his first son. Determined to remain in the home and protect her daughter Noor, Amani fights to preserve her place within the family as increasingly disturbing events begin to take hold. As the line between psychological torment and supernatural threat starts to blur, Amani becomes convinced that Zahra is hiding something sinister -- and her search for the truth threatens to consume her."

Madden

The film opens Wednesday, November 18, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios.

Nicolas Cage is a busy man. (See movie about pancakes above.) Imagine how many hours he spends in makeup every day. (See movie above.)

For those of you who only know John Madden as the titular star of a popular video game franchise or as a television announcer, this movie promises to tell his unrevealed story. The most surprising thing to me is that it was directed by David O. Russell.

Official synopsis: "Football wouldn't be football, without Madden."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The film opens Friday, November 20, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate.

Yes, there's another one of these prequels. I hope the checks clear.

Official synopsis: "From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

"Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena -- setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

