If there's anything disappointing about the new 4K UHD physical release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, it's that Universal didn't stick to the bit and wait 17 years before bringing it home.

That was probably too much to ask, I get it, and it's for the best, as this is an endlessly impressive feast for the senses worth spinning up sooner rather than later.

Homer's epic tale of heroes, villains, honor, and consequence follows one man, Odysseus (Matt Damon), as he attempts to lead his soldiers home from war. It's a journey fraught with dangers both man-made and crafted by the gods, and it's one built on the back of his own poor choices. The action moves between Odysseus' trials and tribulations and the increasingly perilous state of affairs back home where his wife (Anne Hathaway) and son (Tom Holland) await in a growing pit of would-be suitors and nefarious bastards.

As mentioned, Homer's saga is an epic, and Nolan gives it a worthy adaptation that feels every bit as big as it needs to be. The script, written by Nolan, shifts our focus around and fills the screen with side characters, emotional weight, and endless opportunities for visual splendor. Highlights include an encounter with Circe (Samantha Morton), clashes with giants, and the film's last hour focusing on our hero's homecoming.

Nolan's direction, Hoyte van Hoytema's cinematography, and Ludwig Goransson's score all combine for something truly spectacular and worthy of the "epic" label. It overcomes a rocky start -- it feels a bit disjointed at first until you settle into Nolan's structure -- to deliver big, classic entertainment. The only real knock is the unexpected flatness from many of the actors. They're all accomplished, but too many of them give one-dimensional deliveries. Morton, Hathaway, Damon, and Robert Pattinson are among the exceptions here giving genuinely engaging turns.

Universal's new three-disc release includes the movie on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray, and a second Blu is included for the special features. The big draw on that front is a feature-length making-of documentary [1:30:35] exploring every facet of the film, from its inception and casting to production design and visual effects. Interviews and behind-the-scenes make for an engaging look into the making of a true epic. Smaller supplements include trailers, a featurette on the physical handling of the IMAX film reels, and a music video.

Most people tend to view Steven Spielberg's Hook as something of a misfire, and it's hard to argue against that view. (Some people try anyway, and they should be shunned.) The comedy feels forced, the tone is wobbly, and even John Williams' score feels out of place at times. It's unfortunate, as the story hook -- I'm not sorry -- is a good one.

Peter (Robin Williams) once enjoyed all manner of adventures, but now that he's grown up his days are filled with mergers and acquisitions. He's also missing out on spending time with his own kids. A visit to London and his Granny Wendy (Maggie Smith) sees his young son and daughter abducted and taken to Neverland, and soon Peter's forced back into action to find both them and his youthful humanity.

It should all work, but it just doesn't. It's also overlong, but there are some positives here. For one thing, the production design in Neverland feels like a big, imaginative playground. The cast is a frequent joy, as Williams is joined by Julia Roberts, Dustin Hoffman, Bob Hoskins, Phil Collins, and more. Some emotional beats squeeze through, too -- I'm not a monster -- but it's clear the film thinks it's landing all of them. To that point, while I fully understand the impetus at casting Williams, I don't think he's fully up to the task here. (Okay, maybe I am a monster.)

Hook previously hit 4K back in 2018, and this 35th anniversary release adds Dolby Vision into the mix. The film has a hazy look and feel by design, and Sony's disc retains that choice while still delivering bright colors and sharp details where appropriate.

Extras are included on a second 4K UHD disc and feature a mix of old and new supplements. Hook: 35 Years Later [1:07:49] is a new, two-part look back at the production with on-set videos and interviews, most of which have never been seen before. Sony's pulled it all out of the vault, and it's a fun look back complete with some fascinating glimpses into the details of the giant soundstages used for Neverland. The carry over from past releases is an eight-minute collection of deleted scenes.

Indonesia's Joko Anwar is the filmmaker behind some frightening, grueling horror films like Satan's Slaves and Impetigore. His latest film, Ghost in the Cell, is still a slice of big, bloody horror, but it's also something... different.

A journalist is convicted of murder -- one actually committed by a supernatural entity -- and sent to a notorious prison. The nightmarish being follows, and soon the inmates and guards alike find themselves at the mercy of something both invisible and merciless.

The premise makes this sound like another straight horror film, but Anwar's instead delivered something fairly fresh. It's a genre mash-up mixing grim horrors, slapstick comedy, social commentary, and a pretty memorable dance number. It's a lot, and it works, provided you're open to its big, big swings.

For as brutal as its violence is, it's also a frequently beautiful ride for fans of Hannibal-like corpse staging. There's some minor (and ugly) cg here, but most of the carnage is practical and guaranteed to bring a big smile to horror fan faces. Well, to the faces of the fans who can handle the tonal whiplash. Because there are comedic gags aplenty, and all bets are off once that dance sequence hits.

Well Go USA's two-disc release features the film on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray, with the latter including two short extras: One focuses on the cast [12:41], and the other is a more focused making-of featurette [8:25].

Well Go USA also released a small American genre film recently with The Deputy, available on extra-free Blu-ray. It has a couple recognizable faces and an intriguing enough setup, but things go quickly awry as we're forced to spend the whole running time with its weakest character and performer.

Toby (Duke Nicholson) is a slacker, a selfish prick, and a part-time deputy in a small border town, and even the simple task of watching over a dead body is too much to ask. He slips away only to return to find the body is gone. He soon finds himself caught up in criminal activities, betrayal, and bloodshed as his night goes from bad to worse.

As mentioned, Nicholson is in the bulk of the film but leaves little to no mark. He's a charisma vacuum, by choice or happenstance (sorry Jack!), and he quickly becomes the least interesting character here, as we're teased with the likes of Dorff, William H. Macy, and Tiffany Haddish. The story beats find some minor thrills and entertainment at times, but Nicholson works diligently to neuter each and every one.

We don't get a lot of romantic comedies these days, but one arrived earlier this year to face an immediate beatdown from critics and audiences. One Night Only's premise quickly saw it labeled as the "sex purge" movie, and while that's pretty accurate, it also means I'm stuck saying I actually like that sex purge movie.

A recent purity law passed through congress forbids sex before marriage, and the government monitors/enforces the law via a Bluetooth-enabled implant on people's wrist. (Just go with it.) An exception is made for one night each year where people can bone to their heart's content. Owen's (Callum Turner) night is jarred when his girlfriend says she wants someone else to stick it to her, and Allie (Monica Barbaro) is looking for someone who makes her heart flutter before making her bajango stutter. (Apologies for the racy talk.) Commence a night of meet cutes, missed connections, and will they/won't they shenanigans!

No, the Purge-like plotting doesn't really work -- nothing else about the world is futuristic, but we're supposed to believe the government has the infrastructure/technology to implant everyone and monitor their dopamine levels? Nonsense. But so what! It's a rom-com, so the only questions that matter are is it romantic and is it funny.

I say yes to both. Turner and Barbaro have good chemistry, and both characters are given enough to have you rooting for their night to end well together. Director Will Gluck and writer Travis Braun also load the film with genuinely funny beats, dialogue, supporting players, and observations. Most earn giggles, some deserve laughs, and it's a fun time overall.

Some people are inexplicably reading it as pro-fascism or anti-sex, and I couldn't disagree more. Signage, dialogue, and the obvious sentiment of characters here is that the law is draconian and needs to be changed, and there's a clear desire/movement to do just that next election -- but that fight isn't the movie's focus, obviously. And as for anti-sex, our two leads are surrounded by people coupling (and tripling) all around them, sometimes as a montage, and all of it is presented positively. There's no judgment or shame anywhere to be found.

Anyway. Give it a spin, ignore your urge to focus on the whys and hows of the plot, and just have a good time.

The extras are a quartet of featurettes, roughly five minutes each, focused on the cast, Turner's pizza skills, and other elements of the production. They're the usual studio-produced marketing fluff, but they highlight the chemistry between filmmaker and cast well.

Since I'm already in full contrarian mode, I may as well also offer up some thoughts on Supergirl. Its biggest backlash was by soft boy conservatives, but general audiences didn't seem to flock to it either, and that's unfortunate, as it's a fun time with an engaging superhero at its heart.

Kara aka Supergirl (Milly Alcock) might have a famous cousin, but she prefers to avoid the limelight, get drunk, and generally have fun. Her plans take a detour, though, when baddies hurt her dog, Krypto, forcing her onto an intergalactic adventure to save him. Along the way, she also discovers the appeal of helping people in need.

I'm admittedly not the target audience here -- I have no affinity for the comics, DC, or Superman -- but the character's harder edge that apparently turned off so many people is ultimately what draws me in. Kara is a fun, challenging character, and Alcock does great work giving her attitude and charisma to spare while still leaving room for genuine heart. She's someone I would have liked to see return for more, although that seems unlikely now.

There are some stumbling blocks here, including that dreadful, momentum-killing flashback around the midpoint and the cg dog that isn't as precious as it thinks, but the overall feel of the movie remains a positive one right up through its murderous finale. Action is fine, effects are solid, and Lobo (Jason Momoa) is simultaneously entertaining and annoying. It's certainly better than a lot of the superhero movies of the past few years.

The disc comes loaded with featurettes, 85-minutes worth, and they cover everything from James Gunn's initial impulse to make Supergirl one of the new DC's early films, the character of Krypto, the practical effects for both alien creatures and sets, Jason Momoa's love of Lobo, DC's jump into space, the score, an exploration of each planet visited in the film, and one focused on the making-of Supergirl. Also included are an original, animated Krypto short and two deleted scenes.



The Odyssey Director(s) Christopher Nolan Writer(s) Christopher Nolan

Homer Cast Matt Damon

Tom Holland

Anne Hathaway