MOTELX 2026: Lisbon International Horror Film Festival Reveals First Wave of Titles

Our friends at MOTELX came in with a flash this week to announce the first wave of titles for this year's 20th edition of the Lisbon International Horror Film Festival.

The first four titles in this year's festival are Fuck My Son! which premiered at TIFF last year, John Minton's Game, which was written and produced by the founder of the iconic British band Portishead, Geoff Barrow, Yusuke Iwasaki's JHorror, AnyMart, and Marion Le Corroller's debut, the French body horror film Species (Sanguine).

There are trailers for all four films below the official announcement. We hope to have boots on the ground in Lisbon once again this year. Stay tuned for more information as it happens.