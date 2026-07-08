MOTELX 2026: Lisbon International Horror Film Festival Reveals First Wave of Titles
Our friends at MOTELX came in with a flash this week to announce the first wave of titles for this year's 20th edition of the Lisbon International Horror Film Festival.
The first four titles in this year's festival are Fuck My Son! which premiered at TIFF last year, John Minton's Game, which was written and produced by the founder of the iconic British band Portishead, Geoff Barrow, Yusuke Iwasaki's JHorror, AnyMart, and Marion Le Corroller's debut, the French body horror film Species (Sanguine).
There are trailers for all four films below the official announcement. We hope to have boots on the ground in Lisbon once again this year. Stay tuned for more information as it happens.
MOTELX 2026 | TWENTY YEARSFirst Wave: first news of the 20th edition3 to 13 SeptemberCinema São Jorge | Cinemateca PortuguesaMOTELX - Lisbon International Horror Film Festival is pleased to announce the first news for its very special 20th edition, taking place from 3 to 13 of September at Cinema São Jorge and Cinemateca Portuguesa — for the first time in its history, over the course of 11 days.We’re now lifting the curtain on an edition where we hope you’ll join us in celebrating MOTELX’s 20th anniversary. To kick things off, we’re unveiling the Portuguese premiere of four films that come with excellent reviews."Fuck My Son" (USA) - Todd RohalWho says horror isn’t something to laugh at? “Fuck My Son”, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, is an adaptation of the macabre comic book by American artist Johnny Ryan. Following in the footsteps of John Waters and Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma, Todd Rohal’s film is an X-rated horror comedy that makes full use of bad taste."Game" (UK) - John MintonA claustrophobic nightmare that draws on 1990s rave culture and transplants it deep into the forest, with an ever-bold British touch. “Game”, by John Minton, stars John Williamson (known for his other life as the lead singer of Sleaford Mods) and is written and produced by Geoff Barrow, founder of Portishead.
"AnyMart" (Japan) - Yusuke IwasakiFeatured at the Berlinale, Yusuke Iwasaki’s “AnyMart” invites us to take a peek at the shelves of this convenience store. It is there that Sakai, the owner’s son, has spent much of his life. But this place of comfort for him seems to be starting to crumble—and in a rather sinister way."Species" (Belgium/France) - Marion Le CorrollerMargot is a young intern in a busy emergency room. The atmosphere is intense and challenging, and the patients’ symptoms are unusual. Marion Le Corroller, a rising star of French feminist horror, makes her debut with a body horror film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight Screenings.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.