Friday One Sheet: WICKER

No, not that Wicker Man. Today's poster is from a different kind of folklore, based on the short story from Ursula Wills wherein an outcast woman in a fishing village commissions a husband to be made out of wicker. Pygmalion, but with reversed genders. What could possibly go wrong?



The fine poster here emphasizes the texture and the tension of a binding act. At the bottom of the face, the unwoven strands blend neatly into coarse facial hair. It is a nice touch, which is all fine and good, but I would like to also point out the addition of the human fingers. These are presumably the woman's (Olivia Colman), but could also be the creator or the creation. They have grit and dirt under one nail, and a broken off or perhaps tightly trimmed nail on the thumb. The asymmetry of this is superb. A detail such as this is what makes or breaks a good poster. It literally adds the human touch.



Add to this the eyelashes of the wicker man, and the soulfulness of the gaze, and you have a pretty compelling image to get people into the cinema, should they happen to see this online (oh hi!) or in the lobby of a movie house. A stacked cast and the tagline, "Marriage Material" don't hurt. Although I am not keen on the rounded, bubble-ish, font I am not sure what may have been less distracting, but this is not it.