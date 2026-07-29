Now Streaming: THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS, The Other Side of Revenge

With more than three dozen shows typically debuting each season, it's inevitable that common threads will be manifested in more than one new or returning series.

In Anime Summer 2026, I've noticed two shows with a very different approach to the idea of revenge. Sometimes, you can 'kill them with kindness.' Sometimes, you just gotta crush 'em.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

The first three episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Sunday.

Sickly and frail, Lady Reirin nonetheless is kind and puts on a cheerful front. She gains favor in the royal court, and is bound to marry into the royal family.

This infuriates Lady Keigetsu, who has been developing jealousy and resentment because she thinks that Reirin undeservedly possesses all that she has ever yearned for. Along the way, Keigetsu treats people horribly, and is widely known for her nasty manner.

In Episode 1, Keigetsu cooks up a diabolical scheme: She learns how to cast a magical spell so that she and Reirin will swap bodies, and then casts another spell preventing Reirin from speaking about it.

Trapped in the body of an evil person, Reirin finds insult added to injury when she is falsely accused by Keigetsu, and banished to an abandoned house just barely on the royal grounds. She is assigned a court lady, Leelee, who has been treated horribly by Keigetsu in the past, and thus is in no mood to help her at all.

Keigetsu thinks she has enacted some great act of vengeance upon those who have done her wrong. Instead, she is now trapped in a sick, fragile body.

Meanwhile, the ever-positive Reirin rejoices that she now has a fully healthy body for the first time ever, able to enjoy more freedom and time to herself than ever before. She happily uses her new vigor to fix up the house and plant a garden that quickly flowers. She is resourceful in what she does, and grateful to Leelee, even though her court lady does nothing to deserve it.

In Episode 3, court lady Leelee receives a foul command from the mysterious court lady (which I think is Keigetsu or an ally in disguise): Slash "Keigetsu" (really, Reirin) or else face likely execution for the "crime" of allowing a hairpin belonging to the malicious court lady to be planted on her. Utterly overcome with bitter emotions, having been treated horribly in the past by Keigetsu, Lee reluctantly accepts the dagger that is tossed at her like a dog.

Her attempt at murder is foiled by a royal army captain, who arrives in the nick of time. Yet then Reirin covers for Leelee's actions, and even gifts her with a high-quality garment to repay her for her kind acts. Again overcome with emotion, Leelee gratefully accepts Reirin's kindness, and resolves to return the hairpin and refuse to harass her anymore.

Will a coming celestial celebration allow Reirin to swap her body back with Keigetsu? Don't count on it; we're only three episodes into the season.

One of reasons why I added my show to my watchlist is that it shows a side of revenge that is not often explored in genre entertainment: What happens to those who survive acts of vengeance? What if they are not deserving of the vengeance that was wrecked upon them? How should a victimized person respond: Take revenge? Or, somehow, make the best of the situation?

The show's sunny optimism may not be as immediately satisfying to fans of revenge shows or movies. We expect vengeance to be served, swiftly and horribly, to those who have committed great acts of violence upon helpless victims.

What if the one taking the vengeance is utterly wrong, though? That seems to be what the series is exploring. It's based on a light novel series written by Satsuki Nakamura and first published in July 2020. Doga Kobo animation studio, who are also responsible for the Summer 2026 game-inspired Mebius Dust, produced the series.

Image copyright Satsuke Nakamura, Ichijinsa / Inept Villainous Project.

A Lady Livid's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires

The first four episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Tuesday.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold," according to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982).

Adapted from a light novel series written by Metabo Hagure and illustrated by Masami, and produced by Studio Comet, Lavid Lady follows its titular protagonist, Elizabeth Leiston, daughter of the prime minister of the Kingdom of Haldonia, after she escapes from prison, where she was being held after a false charge brought by a rival for the crown prince's affections.

Heading to the nearby Yutear Empire, she takes on a new name, Ellie, and determines that she will blaze a path of retribution against those who did her wrong, including her own father and, of course, the crown prince who betrayed her. She puts her plan into action immediately, establishing a business that will appeal to wealthy and influential women in the Empire, and allow her to quickly grow her business and its influence and power.

This is a more straightforward tale of revenge. Ellie is well-motivated to do some damage, though she doesn't intend to bring physical harm to anyone. Instead, she wants to bring her enemies to financial ruin and run them out of their powerful positions.

Ellie was betrayed by both men and women, though she brings her greatest enmity against men. She doesn't have time for romance; instead, she surrounds herself with women, both those who have already proven their loyalty, such as her loyal maid Mireille, and those whose strengths have yet to blossom, such as a girl named Alice.

What buttresses Elizabeth's resolve is her command of her mighty grimoires, which grant her special gifts whenever she needs them. The series has enabled Ellie to keep tight control of her emotions, so he is razor-sharp in her focus: To bring down all who did her wrong. And each of the women who surround her have a different capability, which is a great way to accomplish what needs to be done.

The show moves at a brisk pace and is brilliantly colored, with sharp character designs in a medieval European setting. While it doesn't do anything new, it's filled with twists, as Ellie relentlessly pursues her revenge.

Image copyright Hagure metabo, HOBBY JAPAN.

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