Now Streaming: HANNIBAL Returns

This is a programming notice. Things change. Get ready to eat something sinister today.

Hannibal S1-3

Now streaming on Netflix.

Here is Andrew Mack's review of the first episode. "I had no preconceived notion of what to expect from this series opener. Dare I say it, I was fresh meat."

Personally, I do not recommend binge-ing the entire 39-episode series, which may cause clogged arteries or heart failure. The show stars Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham and the unforgivably creepy Mads Mikkelsen as the quiet, cool, diabolical serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Instead, savor each episode; this is a lavish series of gourmet meals, best appreciated by horror fans who still marvel that the series, created by Bryan Fuller, ever saw the light of day on U.S. broadcast television, and, even more remarkably, lasted three entire seasons.

Bon appetit.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Now streaming on Netflix.

In the shifting worlds of different streaming services, series and movies jump from one service to another, as with Hannibal, which was previously on Hulu and, I believe, Prime Video. The following movie debuted on Paramount Plus, where it is still streaming. Now, it has been added to Netflix as well. More services = more choices.

This prequel to A Quiet Place and its sequel sounded completely unnecessary, frankly, but it proved to be quite enjoyable, as our own J Hurtado noted in his review: "A Quiet Place: Day One is a rarity in that it very well could be the best film in a very strong series, which does not often happen in round three. Michael Sarnoski takes a world facing challenges that we already understand and focuses in a completely different way on people trying their best to survive. Our heroes are smart, determined, and humane and avoid every pitfall of horror movie victims in a way that endears them to an audience who really want them to make it out alive. It has been a banner year for horror, and the list of the year's best just got one film longer."

President Curtis

Now streaming on HBO Max.

Keith David voices the titular character in this spin-off from Rick and Morty; together with Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash, the trio forms their own strike team against all dangers, mostly ridiculous and occasionally sublime.

As I noted in my review last week, the show is "a mirth-making machine, and I happily surrendered to it." The first episode debuted last night on Adult Swim, and is now available on HBO Max.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

