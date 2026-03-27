Friday One Sheet: THE END OF OAK STREET

A fine vertical teaser is this, the key art for the long awaited return of David Robert Mitchell. After the instant cult success of It Follows, he failed to connect with a mass audience with the sprawling neo-noir conspiracy oriented Under The Silver Lake. Now, 8 years later, and teaming up with J.J. Abrams Bad Robot and Warner Brothers comes a science fiction survival picture with A list stars, and a high concept.



But let us talk about the poster, shall we? An overhead, drone-ish shot of neat and tidy suburbia, mangled by what appears to be a giant lizard or dinosaur. Like a modern urban protest, the title card is painted vertically on the street that divides the neat and ticky-tacky homes ("little boxes all the same").

Tracks cross the road, leaving dirty smears, and two of the homes diagonally have just enough damage to draw the eye. All the flagstone walkways connect to the road, and there is a kids bike strewn on one of them to suggest a kind of Amblin Entertainment (if you are GenX, sub with Stranger Things if you are GenZ) connection.



The design is by Los Angeles Works ADV, and eschews the standard credit block (it is a teaser poster after all) for neatly formatted "Filmed For IMAX" at the bottom, with the producer and director credit symmetrically at the top, and neatly tucked into the grass, the lead actor credits. It is handsome, and detailed, but never lets you ignore the title of the film.



