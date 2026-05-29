Now Playing: BACKROOMS Creeps, PRESSURE Salutes, THE CURRENTS Respects and Rewards

Our guide to genre movies opening in movie theaters this weekend has now been updated with links to our reviews, where available.

Below you'll find a liminal horror, a military-planning drama (?!), a movie that's 'better than a cold plunge,' a ghost story, a family story, and a thriller about a priest and a nun who battle a demon on a runaway train.

Do yourself a favor and see a movie this weekend.

Backrooms

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via A24.

Our review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg: "A truly unsettling film, giving depth and substance to what might seem like a youtube gimmick. It keeps its characters at the heart of the story, placing them in that most contemporary of the Freudian uncanny spaces, and against its stark ugly wallpaper background, manifests a frightening and all too familiar tale of what happens when we look inside our own and others' minds."

Pressure

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Focus Features. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Under the assured direction of Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai), Pressure, a World War II drama centered on the 72 hours before the invasion of Normandy, it's anything but a footnote or a paragraph in a history book. Pressure is a well-crafted, old-school throwback to an earlier, simpler time in film history, when movie studios churned out World War II dramas with a regularity and frequency second only to the American Western."

The Currents

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Kino Lorber. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "The Currents respects and rewards its audience in a myriad of ways that I found invigorating. It is better than a cold plunge."

Forastera

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Grasshopper Film.

Our review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg: "Spanish filmmaker Lucía Aleñar Iglesias crafts a quiet and intimate portrait of grief held very closely to the chest. Expanded from her short film, Forastera is a different kind of ghost story, one perhaps more about benevolence and longing that vengeance. It is more concerned with how we make it through those first troubling days and learn what it will take to live through the loss of love."

Pitfall

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Voltage Pictures. Visit the official site for more information.

Our review by George & Josh Bate: "The film should be commended for having the ambition to put a somewhat clever twist on the slasher-in-the-woods subgenre of a subgenre, although its execution is sorely lacking. From a dull killer devoid of personality or novelty to sluggish pacing that derails investment in the story, Pitfall ultimately can't avoid pitfall after pitfall, in turn rendering it a forgettable horror flick.

With Hasan, in Gaza

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via The Cinema Guild.

Official synopsis: "Constructed from three MiniDV tapes shot in Gaza in 2001 and rediscovered years later, the film transforms recovered footage into a profound cinematic meditation on memory, loss, and the passage of time.

"Originally conceived as a search for a former prison mate from 1989, the film unfolds into an unexpected road trip from the north to the south of Gaza with Hasan, a local guide whose fate remains unknown. As the camera moves through Gaza's streets and landscapes, it records fleeting moments of everyday life--fragments of a reality now irreversibly altered. With Hasan in Gaza throws mainstream images of a people displaced into relief through the traces of absence bygone time evokes."

And one more, releasing for the benefit of home-bound movie fans.

Speed Demon

The film will be available Sunday, May 31, on VOD and Digital platforms, via Maverick Film and Complex Corp.

Our review by yours truly: "Stop me if you've heard this one before: A priest and a nun board a train in Canada -- Canada! It's always Canada! -- and then must battle unleashed evil. ... Convincingly effective as both nun and demon fighter, Katie Cassidy lends her considerable grace to a role that may initially sound risible, yet proves to be soundly entertaining in a swiftly-moving B-movie vein."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

