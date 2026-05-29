COIN Trailer Premiere: Two Friends, One Scam, Zero Exit Strategy
We are debuting the trailer for John Brownell's directorial debut, Coin, a comedy drama set to have its world premiere at Dances With Films on June 23rd.
BitCoin is now part of our social fabric, vendors appearing just as quickly as others disappear. Despite the warnings and the failures people are somehow still putting their life's savings in them, hoping for big payouts that never come. Coin looks to dramatize one of those moments, with comedic effect.
Check it out, down below.
COIN tells the story of two friends and their half-baked pursuit to protect a beloved childhood park from being turned into a luxury housing development by an egotistic, and perhaps corrupt, Mayor. After a mock political fund they start unexpectedly goes viral and they funnel the money into the launch of a cryptocurrency that immediately fails - a political Fixer comes calling for the campaign funds, leaving them in a precarious position with dooming consequences.The film was written and directed by John Brownell in his directorial debut and stars Tyler Picchi (Bad Monkey), Danny Breslin (Only Murders in the Building), Roy Abramsohn (Escape from Tomorrow), Madison West (Blue Bloods) and Sharlene Radlein (Law and Order: SVU).COIN is having its WORLD PREMIERE at Dances With Films on June 23, 2026 at 8:45pm. The film is currently not rated by the MPAA and is available for sale in all territories.
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