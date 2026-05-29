COIN Trailer Premiere: Two Friends, One Scam, Zero Exit Strategy

We are debuting the trailer for John Brownell's directorial debut, Coin, a comedy drama set to have its world premiere at Dances With Films on June 23rd.

BitCoin is now part of our social fabric, vendors appearing just as quickly as others disappear. Despite the warnings and the failures people are somehow still putting their life's savings in them, hoping for big payouts that never come. Coin looks to dramatize one of those moments, with comedic effect.

Check it out, down below.