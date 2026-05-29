Now Streaming: SCREAM 7 Sequels, DEAD MAN'S WIRE Real-Life Tension, THE MOMENT Pops

* Updated with comments on John Travolta's film.

I began the week by reviewing Miss You, Love You, which is debuting tonight on HBO Max, so if you're dealing with family grief, it might just hit the spot.

Even if you're not grieving, Allison Janney gives an absorbing, empathetic performance. And it's set in beautiful New Mexico, which feels seasonally appropriate for the final weekend in May.

Consider the movie an appetizer for our usual fare: a horror thriller, a real-life thriller, an ambitious riff on the music industry, a movie from 1995 that feels like it was made last year, and a family-friendly directorial effort from an actor who has made some of our favorite movies.

OK, that movie is listed last because it may be too family-friendly for our pages, but please read on for the other, more genre-centered fare.

Scream 7

The film is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Scream 7 is a rather uncomfortable affair.

"Which, as we all know, could mean great things for a horror film in certain cases. This is just not one of them.

"This is a sense of discomfort that is born out of having to witness someone trying to dance around a whole herd of elephants in a room, and the result is not graceful. What's even more damning for a new installment in a legacy meta-slasher franchise is that it's not particularly entertaining, scary, or sharp, either."

Dead Man's Wire

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

I apologize for not making sure that we reviewed Gus Van Sant's real-life thriller, because it is truly exceptional. I saw it in a local cinema and am looking forward to revisiting its pleasures. Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, and Cary Elwes star.

Official synopsis: "Armed with a deadly fail-safe, a resentful real-estate developer takes his mortgage broker's son hostage in this crime thriller based on a true story."

The Moment

The film is now streaming on HBO Max.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Never rises above a formulaic, surface-deep satire of the music industry and its suppression of artistic expression and creativity. Encounters with hyper-exaggerated versions of Rachel Sennott in a nightclub and Kylie Jenner add little beyond underlining that the lives of the wealthy, shallow, image-conscious elite are nothing like our own.



"Even more disappointingly, The Moment barely includes any of Charli XCX's music from "brat" or from any of her earlier albums. We only get a few snippets, often interrupted or cut short by whatever else is going on onscreen."

Smothered

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Never disrespect your mother! Even if she's evil! Horror from Indonesia, co-scripted and presented by the great Joko Anwar, so this is definitely a film to check out.

Official synopsis: "Alif, a micro-painting artist who has an accident and loses part of his memory. After returning home, an old woman appears claiming to be his mother, but Alif doesn't recognize her and is suspicious of her intentions."

Strange Days (1995)

The film is now streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Shocker! I've never seen this movie, but social media, especially Bluesky, exploded with conversation about it, so I'm eager to catch up. Kathryn Bigelow directed; Ralph Fiennes, Angela Bassett, Juliette Lewis, Tom Sizemore, and Michael Wincott star.

Official synopsis: "An ex-cop who deals illegal 'clips'--other people's shocking memories--is given a clip that could blow the city wide open."

Propellor One-Way Night Coach

The film is now streaming on Apple TV.

John Travolta's directorial debut is a sugar-rush of nostalgia, to the point of dosage that I now have diabetes.

The actor has often spoken about his love of airplanes. 'Loosely inspired by real events,' Travolta's film follows 8-year old Jeff on his first airline trip in December 1962, traveling cross-country from NYC to LAX on a propellor plane that is scheduled to make a number of stops. That's fine with Jeff; he's enthralled by the very idea of flying, so he soaks in every detail of his experience, loving every minute.

Adapting his own book and narrating every scene -- practically every moment -- Travolta may overdose on nostalgia, but he fills the cast with his family and looks at everything through rose-colored glasses. It's barely 62 minutes long, which feels just right for a lovely remembrance of a time and place that reside only in memory.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

