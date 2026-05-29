TERRIFIER's Damien Leone to Make TORTURES OF THE DAMNED For Lionsgate

Terrifier's Damien Leone is stepping into the Hollywood studio system for his next original horror project. Tortures of the Damned for Lionsgate. Horror icon Sam Raimi will produce with Rob Tapert through their Ghost House. 's Damien Leone is stepping into the Hollywood studio system for his next original horror project. THR reported first today that Leone will write, direct and producefor Lionsgate. Horror icon Sam Raimi will produce with Rob Tapert through their Ghost House.

With the Terrifier series Leone must have put himself on the radar of every studio out there, especially since each subsequent Terrifier was like printing money for the producers. We all know how much studios like printing money. Someone like Lionsgate, who has had some significant misses in recent years needs some of that Leone-magic and brand recognition to refill their coffers.

Details on Tortures of the Damned are skint. Leone is currently finishing his work on a fourth Terrifier movie.