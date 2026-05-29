TERRIFIER's Damien Leone to Make TORTURES OF THE DAMNED For Lionsgate
Terrifier's Damien Leone is stepping into the Hollywood studio system for his next original horror project. THR reported first today that Leone will write, direct and produce Tortures of the Damned for Lionsgate. Horror icon Sam Raimi will produce with Rob Tapert through their Ghost House.
With the Terrifier series Leone must have put himself on the radar of every studio out there, especially since each subsequent Terrifier was like printing money for the producers. We all know how much studios like printing money. Someone like Lionsgate, who has had some significant misses in recent years needs some of that Leone-magic and brand recognition to refill their coffers.
Details on Tortures of the Damned are skint. Leone is currently finishing his work on a fourth Terrifier movie.
“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with Damien Leone on his first original film after the beloved Terrifier series. I join the huge contingency of horror fans — and Damien fans — inside Lionsgate who have been following his work and cheering him on,” said Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Damien is a true genre auteur with a singular vision, and we’re thrilled to help bring this bold new project to the screen while continuing to build on the incredible connection he has with fans around the world.”“In some regards, it was easier, but [Terrifier 3] was also the most stressful and intense film I’ve ever worked on. More money, more problems is real,” Leone told The Hollywood Reporter. “The two other films were very homemade. We made them at our own pace. We didn’t have anybody breathing down our neck, saying, ‘The movie needs to come out by this date.’ And I’m not saying this as a negative critique. This is just the nature of the beast.” THR
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