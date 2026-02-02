Sundance 2026 Wrap: We Came, We Saw, We Reviewed
As our own Ryland Aldrich noted in his wonderful essay, Ryland's Musings From Two Decades of Sundance, the Sundance Film Festival celebrated its final edition in Park City, Utah, with a bang -- and with an announcement about their annual awards. Next year, it will be a whole new festival in Boulder, Colorado.
But first, there are the many films that debuted in the past few days. Our critics saw as many films as possible, and reviewed as many as possible.
Here's our evergreen guide to what they saw and reviewed, as of February 2, 2026. We will update this post as additional reviews arrive this week.
Reviews by Mel Valentin
JOSEPHINE, Deeply Moving, Powerful Character Study
THE MUSICAL Brings the Comedy and the Cringe in Equal Measure
LEVITICUS, Standout Queer Horror From Down Under
BUDDY Brings Childhood Horrors to Unreal Life
FRANK & LOUIS, Poignant, Sensitive Exploration of Redemption Through Caregiving
FLING!, Roald Dahl-Inspired Fantasy for the Whole Family
THE INCOMER, Welcome Weirdness Dominates This Island-set Comedy
CHASING SUMMER, A Cut Above the Usual Coming Home Comedy-Drama
THE WEIGHT, Ethan Hawke Leads Period Crime Drama
THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, An Ode to Times and Peoples' Past
Reviews by Daniel Eagan
ALL ABOUT THE MONEY, The Downside of Unlimited Wealth
THE LAST FIRST: WINTER K2 Documents An Avoidable Tragedy
Reviews by Rino Lu
BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY, A 14-Year-Old Girl Assimilating the World Only Through the Other
JARIPEO, Queer Identify in Masculine Arena
TELL ME EVERYTHING Traces a Closeted Husband and Father Against His Family
Reviews by Martin Tsai
SACCHARINE Turns Body Horror Into a Study of Appetite and identity
Interviews by Blake Simons
BURN Writer-Director Makoto Nagahisa Wants His Sophomore Feature to Affect You