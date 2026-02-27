IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2 Teaser Trailer: Johnny Heads to Summer Camp in Slasher Sequel
Johnny’s violent rampage leads him to a summer camp, just as a young, outcast camper is forced to spend the night with his counsellor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party.
It's only been a couple of weeks since we got news that In A Violent Nature 2 was already into post-production. Then yesterday, our first glimpses of footage arrived in the first teaser trailer, and we can now share it with you here.
The standout POV perspective from the first film is there, and this first teaser hints that the sequel looks like it incorporates more traditional, contemporary shots. That's just an initial impression based on less than a minute of footage. But you cannot go wrong with going back to summer camp for the setting, and it looks like it is going to be another gnarly, violent slasher flick. How will they top the Human Pretzel?
We will get a clearer picture of what is in store for fans when a release date is set.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.