Now Playing: SCREAM 7 Not So Scary, GHOST ELEPHANTS Not a Myth

Our guide to what is now playing in movie theaters embraces yet another sequel in a horror franchise, ghostly animals, a provocative drama, a Hong Kong classic, tiny budgets, and more.

Scream 7

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Paramount Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Scream 7 likes to pretend that it exists in a vacuum, both on screen and in reality, ignoring the controversies that surround it and the general state of affairs in modern horror, all the while the authors' intentions behind this film remain as puzzling as the motives of its antagonists. Turns out, no one cares what Sidney's or our favorite scary movies are anymore. The only thing that matters, apparently, is that the director is really fond of the one he wrote 30 years ago.

Ghost Elephants

The documentary is now playing in select North American theaters; it will air on National Geographic on March 7, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu on March 8. It will also release in select international territories, including Benelux, France, Mexico, and Lithuania.

Official synopsis: "For over a decade, Dr. Steve Boyes, conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer, has been in search of a mysterious, elusive herd of Ghost Elephants in the highlands of Angola, deep within its forests. From acclaimed director Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), Ghost Elephants follows Boyes on an epic journey as he sets out with some of the best master trackers in the world, in pursuit of an animal long believed to be a myth."

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "This is not quite on the level of the conquering hubris of Man vs. The Implacability of Nature often seen in Herzog's fictional work, such as Fitzcarraldo or Aguirre, The Wrath of God. The journey here leans into the pragmatic elements, and takes a rather good-natured humour in the fortune and misfortune of expedition, where science is often not an exact science."

Dreams

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Greenwich Entertainment. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "A powerful socialite (Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain) and a promising ballet dancer (Isaac Hernández) begin a dangerous affair. When he secretly crosses the US-Mexico border, she takes desperate measures to protect their future together. A tense, erotic drama from acclaimed director Michel Franco (Memory, New Order)."

Micro Budget

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Factory 25. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "When Terry discovers he's about to be a father, he does what any other sane person would do. He moves himself and his nine-months-pregnant wife from Iowa to Los Angeles to shoot a low-budget indie movie and sell it to a streamer.

"Documented by his cousin Devin's behind-the-scenes camera crew, Terry suddenly finds that his beliefs about diversity, the #MeToo movement, and what technically qualifies as a properly financed film production put him at odds with, well, every single person who meets him. Featuring a cast of comedy MVPs, Micro Budget follows Terry's disastrous attempts to make a disaster movie, and his inability to serve a decent lunch."

Bring the Law

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Level 33 Entertainment.

Official synopsis: "When a devastating personal loss leaves him grieving, a seasoned LA homicide detective is tapped to lead a high-stakes task force targeting a ruthless criminal syndicate. But as his team closes in, he unearths a deep web of corruption within his own department--forcing him to confront betrayal, blurred loyalties, and the cost of justice."

Mickey Rourke looks pretty good in a supporting role. And I love the last line of dialogue in the trailer.

The Napa Boys

The film is now playing, only in select movie theaters, via Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "In this fourth chapter of the hit comedy franchise The Napa Boys, Jack Jr. (Nick Corirossi), his reluctant co-captain Miles Jr. (Armen Weitzman), and the rest of the Napa Boys gang are back for one more wine-sloshed journey into the unknown. With a mission set forth by the mysterious "Sommelier," they are joined this time by Puck, a bright young podcaster and the Napa Boys' biggest fan, as the group embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. Featuring Sarah Ramos, Mike Mitchell, Chloe Cherry, Vanessa Chester, Paul Rust, Jamar Neighbors, Nelson Franklin, David Wain, Ray Wise, Riki Lindhome, Natasha Leggero, Ivy Wolk and Beth Dover, The Napa Boys enlists a hilarious ensemble of alt-comedians to hop in the Wine Wagon™ for the new installment in this historic (made-up) franchise."

EPiC

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Neon Releasing. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "Elvis sings and tells his story like never before in a new cinematic experience from visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann."

Elvis Presley was a dynamic performer, something that never translated to the big screen in his performances in a series of mostly disappointing films. But in his element? This has definite possibilities.

A Better Tomorrow

New 4K restoration plays Sunday, March 1, Monday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 4, only in select movie theaters, via GKids Films and Shout! Studios.

Official synopsis: "This story is the tale of two brothers: one a successful counterfeiter and the younger a fledgling graduate of the HK police academy. The plot revolves around the split when the younger brother learns the other is a criminal and the efforts of the criminal brother to reform. Along the way are plenty of heists, double-crosses, and shoot outs."

John Woo's crackling cops-vs-criminals thriller stars Ti Lung, Leslie Cheung, and Chow Yun-Fat. Restored in 4K! Get your tickets now for this limited engagement.

