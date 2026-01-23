Friday One Sheet: FIUME O MORTE!

In his review from Rotterdam (where the film won the FIPRESCI Prize & Tiger Award), our own Martin Kudlac described Fiume O Morte! as, "A playful, warning look at history [...] an exploration of collective memory and the reconstruction of historical narratives at the intersections of individual, society, and national identity."



The poster gets a juxtaposition of a shirtless post World War I soldier and crayons. There is a very institutional pair of colours in the background, a neutral light grey and the soothing clean-slate matte teal of a 20th century chalk board. This is superbly contrasted with the scribblings over the soldier's face, and the exclamation mark in the italicized title, that, I might add, crosses the soldiers helmet covered brain area. His exposed pink skin also stands out against this colour in a way that is difficult to ignore, human warmth against the coolness of the surroundings.



He has a knife in his teeth, and looking to kill, but also might be standing in front of a classroom. Such is provocation. The credit-block and myriad funding logos stay discreetly at the bottom, like diligent little students, keeping their heads down, and the little gold star in the corner, it's Rotterdam bow and prize, is not (yet) joined by the European Films Awards win it just picked up a couple days ago for best documentary.



