Creature Feature Preacher Collecting Severin Craziness

When Severin offered me a chance to talk about all their summer sale titles I was thrilled. So, check out the video. This really is an amazing group of films, and I was able to dig up some fun trivia on them. I also have some thoughts about what it means to be a physical media collector. First up are the UHD upgrades of Ben Wheatley’s Kill List (2011), Can Evrenol’s Baskin (2015), Douglas Buck’s Sisters (2006), Penelope Spheeris’ The Boys Next Door (1985), the gonzo nature strikes back film Wild Beasts (1984), the classic Amicus horror anthology Asylum (1972), and Last House on the Left knockoff House on the Edge of the Park (1980).

There’s also a trio of sharksploitation releases in Shark Hunter (2001) starring Franco Nero. Night of the Sharks (1988) starring Treat Williams, and a European cut of Lamberto Bava’s, Monster Shark aka Devil Fish (1984).

Linda Blair stars in the Australian hospital horror Deed Sleep (1990). Juraj Herz who gave us Morgiana (1972) and The Cremator (1969) gives us Ferat Vampire (1981), a Czech horror film about a vampiric car. The martial arts comedy Fearless Dragons (1980) aka Two on the Road aka The Fearless Jackal gets a North American Blu-Ray premiere and lastly Claudio Fragasso’s shocking neo-Nazi race drama Skinheads (1993).

Watch the video to find out more!

And remember you can always find the Creature Feature Preacher offering encouragement at the Creature Feature Preacher Substack



Dave Canfield contributed to this story.