Shudder in June: BROOKLYN 45 And CHILDREN OF THE CORN Kick Off Summer
Summer is about to kick off and Shudder will be there when you need retreat from the heat. They've announced their lineup for the month of June and as always there is a terrific mix of new additions and old favorites.
The hotly anticipated Brooklyn 45 from our friend Ted Geoghegan is the first new pickup from Shudder. It will premiere on June 9th and will be available in all the territories. Later on in June we will also get he Sudder Premiere of Andres Beltran's trapped horror flick Quicksand and Kurt Wimmer's contribution to the Children of the Corn franchise.
The first week of June kicks off with a killer lineup of werewolf movies, including An American Werewolf in London, Ginger Snaps and The Howling. The restoration of Fabrice Du Welz's Calvaire arrives a couple days later. Can Evrenol's breakout hit Baskin rounds out the noteable rep offerings next month.
The complete lineup follows.
BROOKLYN 45Directed by Ted GeogheganStreaming on Shudder June 9th**SHUDDER PREMIERE**(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)Writer & Director: Ted GeogheganCast: Anne Ramsey, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington, Kristina KlebeLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: Five military veterans, best friends since childhood, gather together to support their troubled host, and the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal.QUICKSANDDirected by Andres BeltranStreaming on Shudder June 23rd**SHUDDER PREMIERE**(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)Director: Andres BeltranWriter: Matt PittsCast: Carolina Gaitan, Allan HawcoLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: An American couple, on the brink of divorce, travel to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape.CHILDREN OF THE CORNDirected by Kurt WimmerStreaming on Shudder June 30th(Available in US, CA)Writer & Director: Kurt WimmerCast: Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce SpenceLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parents’ mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival.SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**June 1AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON (1981)Directed by John LandisDirector & Writer: John LandisCast: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin DunneLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), two American college students, are backpacking through Britain when a large wolf attacks them. David survives with a bite, but Jack is brutally killed. As David heals in the hospital, he's plagued by violent nightmares of his mutilated friend, who warns David that he is becoming a werewolf. When David discovers the horrible truth, he contemplates committing suicide before the next full moon causes him to transform from man to murderous beast.GINGER SNAPS (2000)Directed by John FawcettDirector: John FawcettWriter: John Fawcett, Karen Walton, Karen WaltonCast: Emily Perkins, Katharine IsabelleLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey Downs. On the night of Ginger's first period, she is savagely attacked by a wild creature. Ginger's wounds miraculously heal but something is not quite right. Now Brigitte must save her sister and save herself.GINGER SNAPS 2 (2004)Directed by Brett C. SullivanDirector: Brett C. SullivanWriter: Megan MartinCast: Emily Perkins, Katharine IsabelleLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: A patient (Tatiana Maslany) at a rehabilitation center tries to prevent a young woman (Emily Perkins) from transforming into a werewolf.THE HOWLING (1981)Directed by Joe DanteDirector: Joe DanteWriter: Gary Brandner, John Sayles, Terence H. WinklessCast: Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee, Dennis DuganLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: In Los Angeles, television journalist Karen White (Dee Wallace) is traumatized in the course of aiding the police in their arrest of a serial murderer. Her doctor recommends that she attend an isolated psychiatric retreat led by Dr. George Waggner (Patrick Macnee). But while Karen is undergoing therapy, her colleague Chris (Dennis Dugan), investigates the bizarre circumstances surrounding her shock. When his work leads him to suspect the supernatural, he begins to fear for Karen's life.HOWLING II: YOUR SISTER IS A WEREWOLF (1986)Directed by Philippe MoraDirector: Philippe MoraCast: Christopher Lee, Annie McEnroe, Sybil DanningLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: After his sister is turned into a werewolf and subsequently killed, Ben White (Reb Brown) decides to help the enigmatic Stefan Crosscoe (Christopher Lee) fight the growing population of lupine monsters, along with the lovely Jenny Templeton (Annie McEnroe). Traveling to Transylvania, Ben, Jenny and Crosscoe attempt to hunt down the powerful werewolf queen, Stirba (Sybil Danning), and must face her furry followers, as well as other supernatural forces.June 5CALVAIRE (2004) *RestorationDirected by Fabrice Du WelzDirector: Fabrice Du WelzWriter: Fabrice Du Welz, Romain ProtatCast: Laurent Lucas, Jackie Berroyer, Philippe NahonLanguage: FrenchSynopsis: A stranded singer falls victim to a dangerously unhinged innkeeper who is determined to keep him captive.June 12THE DEVIL’S CANDY (2015)Directed by Sean ByrneDirector: Sean ByrneWriter: Sean ByrneCast: Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor VinceLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: A struggling painter is possessed by satanic forces after he and his family move into their dream home.June 19BASKIN (2015)Directed by Can EvrenolDirector: Can EvrenolWriter: Can Evrenol, Ercin Sadikoglu, Cem Ozuduru, Ogulcan Eren AkayCast: Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu, Mehmet CerrajogluLanguage: TurkishSynopsis: Policemen (Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu) face a night of horror in a subterranean labyrinth after answering a distress call.June 26HOME MOVIE (2008)Directed by Christopher DenhamDirector: Christopher DenhamWriter: Christopher DenhamCast:Adrian Pasdar, Cady McClain, Amber Joy Williams, Austin WilliamsLanguage: EnglishSynopsis: Handsome pastor David Poe (Adrian Pasdar) and his psychologist wife, Clare (Cady McClain), have just relocated to Upstate New York with their young children, twins Jack (Austin Williams) and Emily (Amber Joy Williams). When Halloween inspires bizarre behavior in the twins, the Poes begin documenting their struggle to regain control over the children as their idyllic family life is torn apart by sociopathic -- and increasingly violent -- behavior.
