Cannes Coverage Top 10 Lists International Reviews Weird News Festival Reviews

Shudder in June: BROOKLYN 45 And CHILDREN OF THE CORN Kick Off Summer

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Shudder in June: BROOKLYN 45 And CHILDREN OF THE CORN Kick Off Summer
Summer is about to kick off and Shudder will be there when you need retreat from the heat. They've announced their lineup for the month of June and as always there is a terrific mix of new additions and old favorites. 
 
The hotly anticipated Brooklyn 45 from our friend Ted Geoghegan is the first new pickup from Shudder. It will premiere on June 9th and will be available in all the territories. Later on in June we will also get he Sudder Premiere of Andres Beltran's trapped horror flick Quicksand and Kurt Wimmer's contribution to the Children of the Corn franchise. 
 
The first week of June kicks off with a killer lineup of werewolf movies, including An American Werewolf in London, Ginger Snaps and The Howling. The restoration of Fabrice Du Welz's Calvaire arrives a couple days later. Can Evrenol's breakout hit Baskin rounds out the noteable rep offerings next month. 
 
The complete lineup follows. 
 
B45 shudder.jpg
 
BROOKLYN 45 
 
Directed by Ted Geoghegan
 
Streaming on Shudder June 9th
 
**SHUDDER PREMIERE**
 
(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)
 
Writer & Director: Ted Geoghegan
 
Cast: Anne Ramsey, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington, Kristina Klebe
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: Five military veterans, best friends since childhood, gather together to support their troubled host, and the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal.
 
Quicksand Shudder.jpg
 
QUICKSAND
 
Directed by Andres Beltran 
 
Streaming on Shudder June 23rd
 
**SHUDDER PREMIERE**
 
(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)
 
Director: Andres Beltran
 
Writer: Matt Pitts
 
Cast: Carolina Gaitan, Allan Hawco
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: An American couple, on the brink of divorce, travel to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape.
 
CotCorn Shudder.jpg
 
CHILDREN OF THE CORN
 
Directed by Kurt Wimmer
 
Streaming on Shudder June 30th
 
(Available in US, CA)
 
 
Writer & Director: Kurt Wimmer
 
Cast: Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence 
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parents’ mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival.
 
 
SHUDDER RESURRECTED
 
**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**
 
June 1
 
AAWinLondon Shudder.jpg
 
AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON (1981) 
 
Directed by John Landis
 
Director & Writer: John Landis
 
Cast: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), two American college students, are backpacking through Britain when a large wolf attacks them. David survives with a bite, but Jack is brutally killed. As David heals in the hospital, he's plagued by violent nightmares of his mutilated friend, who warns David that he is becoming a werewolf. When David discovers the horrible truth, he contemplates committing suicide before the next full moon causes him to transform from man to murderous beast.
 
Ginger Snaps Shudder.png
 
GINGER SNAPS (2000) 
 
Directed by John Fawcett
 
Director: John Fawcett
 
Writer: John Fawcett, Karen Walton, Karen Walton
 
Cast: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey Downs. On the night of Ginger's first period, she is savagely attacked by a wild creature. Ginger's wounds miraculously heal but something is not quite right. Now Brigitte must save her sister and save herself.
 
Ginger Snaps 2 Shudder.png
 
GINGER SNAPS 2 (2004) 
 
Directed by Brett C. Sullivan
 
Director:  Brett C. Sullivan
 
Writer:  Megan Martin
 
Cast: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: A patient (Tatiana Maslany) at a rehabilitation center tries to prevent a young woman (Emily Perkins) from transforming into a werewolf.
 
The Howling Shudder.png
 
THE HOWLING (1981)
 
Directed by Joe Dante
 
Director: Joe Dante
 
Writer: Gary Brandner, John Sayles, Terence H. Winkless
 
Cast: Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee, Dennis Dugan
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: In Los Angeles, television journalist Karen White (Dee Wallace) is traumatized in the course of aiding the police in their arrest of a serial murderer. Her doctor recommends that she attend an isolated psychiatric retreat led by Dr. George Waggner (Patrick Macnee). But while Karen is undergoing therapy, her colleague Chris (Dennis Dugan), investigates the bizarre circumstances surrounding her shock. When his work leads him to suspect the supernatural, he begins to fear for Karen's life.
 
The Howling 2 Shudder.jpg
 
HOWLING II: YOUR SISTER IS A WEREWOLF (1986)
 
Directed by Philippe Mora
 
Director: Philippe Mora
 
Cast: Christopher Lee, Annie McEnroe, Sybil Danning
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: After his sister is turned into a werewolf and subsequently killed, Ben White (Reb Brown) decides to help the enigmatic Stefan Crosscoe (Christopher Lee) fight the growing population of lupine monsters, along with the lovely Jenny Templeton (Annie McEnroe). Traveling to Transylvania, Ben, Jenny and Crosscoe attempt to hunt down the powerful werewolf queen, Stirba (Sybil Danning), and must face her furry followers, as well as other supernatural forces.
 
 
June 5
 

CALVAIRE Shudder.png

 
 
CALVAIRE (2004) *Restoration
 
Directed by Fabrice Du Welz
 
Director: Fabrice Du Welz
 
Writer: Fabrice Du Welz, Romain Protat
 
Cast: Laurent Lucas, Jackie Berroyer, Ph
ilippe Nahon
 
Language: French
 
Synopsis: A stranded singer falls victim to a dangerously unhinged innkeeper who is determined to keep him captive.
 
 
June 12
 
The Devils Candy Shudder.png
 
THE DEVIL’S CANDY (2015) 
 
Directed by Sean Byrne
 
Director: Sean Byrne
 
Writer: Sean Byrne
 
Cast: Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: A struggling painter is possessed by satanic forces after he and his family move into their dream home.
 
 
June 19
 
Baskin Shudder.png
 
BASKIN (2015) 
 
Directed by Can Evrenol
 
Director: Can Evrenol
 
Writer: Can Evrenol, Ercin Sadikoglu, Cem Ozuduru, Ogulcan Eren Akay
 
Cast: Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu, Mehmet Cerrajoglu
 
Language: Turkish
 
Synopsis: Policemen (Gorkem Kasal, Ergun Kuyucu) face a night of horror in a subterranean labyrinth after answering a distress call.
 
 
June 26
 
Home Movie.png
 
HOME MOVIE (2008) 
 
Directed by Christopher Denham
 
Director: Christopher Denham
 
Writer: Christopher Denham
 
Cast:Adrian Pasdar, Cady McClain, Amber Joy Williams, Austin Williams
 
Language: English
 
Synopsis: Handsome pastor David Poe (Adrian Pasdar) and his psychologist wife, Clare (Cady McClain), have just relocated to Upstate New York with their young children, twins Jack (Austin Williams) and Emily (Amber Joy Williams). When Halloween inspires bizarre behavior in the twins, the Poes begin documenting their struggle to regain control over the children as their idyllic family life is torn apart by sociopathic -- and increasingly violent -- behavior.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Brooklyn 45

More about Calvaire

More about Baskin

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2023 ScreenAnarchy LLC.