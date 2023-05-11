Shudder in June: BROOKLYN 45 And CHILDREN OF THE CORN Kick Off Summer

Summer is about to kick off and Shudder will be there when you need retreat from the heat. They've announced their lineup for the month of June and as always there is a terrific mix of new additions and old favorites.

The hotly anticipated Brooklyn 45 from our friend Ted Geoghegan is the first new pickup from Shudder. It will premiere on June 9th and will be available in all the territories. Later on in June we will also get he Sudder Premiere of Andres Beltran's trapped horror flick Quicksand and Kurt Wimmer's contribution to the Children of the Corn franchise.

The first week of June kicks off with a killer lineup of werewolf movies, including An American Werewolf in London, Ginger Snaps and The Howling. The restoration of Fabrice Du Welz's Calvaire arrives a couple days later. Can Evrenol's breakout hit Baskin rounds out the noteable rep offerings next month.

The complete lineup follows.