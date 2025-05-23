Friday One Sheet: WICK IS PAIN

We love all things John Wick in these parts. You do not really need to sell us for a making-of documentary on the franchise, but a little meta elevator of film frames is a good way to do it.

I love the camera man getting the angle from the bottom frame.

Besides the now cliché lack of credit block in this design, is there much more to say about it? Well, yes, from a title typography, making the "IS" a bit smaller in Wick Is Pain is a nice touch. And the left-hand side negative (no pun intended) space, leaves plenty of room for the stuntman being kicked by Keanu Reeves to fall and smash through the title.