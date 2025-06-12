WICK IS PAIN Review: Behind the Scenes in the Action Franchise

On its surface a behind-the-scenes featurette on John Wick: Chapter 4, Wick Is Pain turns out to be a revealing look at the most influential action franchise in decades. Even hard-core fans will learn a lot about what has gone into the five features (so far) in the Wick universe.

Coinciding with the release of Ballerina, Wick Is Pain is now available on streaming platforms.

Director Jeffrey Doe wisely spends the bulk of his two-hour running time on the first Wick, released in 2014. Some of the doc's scoops have already been revealed since the May premiere at Beyond Fest — notably how the production was rescued from a last-minute default by an infusion of cash from Eva Longoria.

But Wick Is Pain has a lot more to offer. Through archival footage and present-day interviews, the documentary paints an intriguing portrait of Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, longtime stunt performers and friends whose partnership ruptures during the Wick production. Their 87Eleven Productions completely changed movie action, supercharging stunts by drawing from anime and Hong Kong cinema.

Previously Stahelski had doubled star Keanu Reeves; both he and Leitch worked on The Matrix. Reeves' skill meant the codirectors could focus on a shooting style that used long takes instead of quick cuts. Now standard in action movies, their brand of "gun fu," combining gunplay with judo and jujitsu, was a visceral shock for viewers.

The two had devised a form of gun fu while preparing pre-vis sequences for the Jason Statham vehicle Safe. Statham turned down most of their ideas, although bits and pieces remain in director Boaz Yakin's feature.

Stahelski also doubled Brandon Lee in The Crow after Lee's untimely death in an on-set accident involving blanks. Safety has become a primary concern. Plugged guns were a crucial development in the 87Eleven style. The barrels on plugged guns are sealed, but the rest of the mechanism remains. Casings are ejected, for example, and the guns will eventually run out of "ammunition." (Muzzle flashes and blood spatters are added in post.) Had plugged guns been used on Rust, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would most likely still be alive.

It's surprising what Stahelski and Leitch had to fight for. Studio execs didn't want Reeves to have a beard. They didn't want so many shootouts. They were against killing Wick's dog.

Early focus screenings for John Wick were dismal, in part because the first half of the movie consisted of Wick moping around his house after the death of his wife. Once the codirectors found the movie's humor and tightened its action, Wick took off. Lionsgate wanted a sequel before its release.

The personal toll was high. Stahelski separated from his wife, and Leitch essentially broke up the team when he decided to direct Atomic Blonde instead of John Wick: Chapter 2. Stahelski has remained tied to the Wick franchise, while Leitch has directed blockbusters like Hobbs & Shaw, The Fall Guy, and Bullet Train.

Each Wick sequel has featured broader canvases and bigger stars, but the action remains an industry standard. Reeves has said his knees can't take another sequel. But his eyes light up when he and Stahelski talk about ideas they haven't been able to film yet.

Wick Is Pain helps fix the Wick franchise's position in the film industry while documenting the hard work behind 87Eleven's team.

(Photos courtesy of Lionsgate, David Lee, Niko Tavernise, Murray Close)

The film is now available via a varety of Video On Demand platforms, via Lionsgate Films.