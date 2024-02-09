Friday One Sheet: CORALINE (Re-Release)

Arguably the scariest film aimed at children in the past 15 years, Coraline, the animated classic from Laika Studios, writer Neil Gaiman, and director Henry Selick, is getting a re-release in August.



The poster designer, whom I have had bit of trouble tracking down, after this popped up on Reddit a couple days ago, is not being coy about the selling points of the movie: the horror of needles and buttons, and the replacement of eyes. Note how the needle fingers are adjusting the right eye in the central image.



This key art is an elegant bit of minimalism. It nails the hair colour and the raincoat, and even the tiny smile. It does tribute to the original poster, which always felt more like a teaser, and less like the 'in the know' iconography used below, now that 15 years have passed since the film because a cult classic. Despite all the marquee talent involved in this, there is no above the line credits, nor a credit block, making this poster a kind of teaser after all.