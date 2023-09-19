RAGING GRACE: Brainstorm Media Acquires Horror Drama For December Theatrical Release

For those of you keeping track at home, Brainstorm Media have acguired Raging Grace, the horror drama from Paris Zarcilla. They will release the flick under their genre lable, Doppelganger Releasing, in cinemas on December 8th.

An undocumented Filipina immigrant and her daughter become ensnared by a terrible secret while working as a caretaker for a terminally ill old man.

Raging Grace pulls no punches... bringing the anxiety and horror of undocumented living to the big screen in a very relatable way with just enough nightmare to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

A lengthy announcement follows.

Brainstorm Media is thrilled to announce it has acquired North American rights to acclaimed horror drama RAGING GRACE from international sales agent, Blue Finch Films. The film is written and directed by BIFA-nominee Paris Zarcilla (Pommel). Produced by BFI Vision awarded and Screen Star of Tomorrow Chi Thai and starring Filipina actress Max Eigenmann (Verdict), Leanne Best (The Woman in Black, Bolan’s Shoes), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Fisherman’s Friends) and introducing newcomer in her first role Jaeden Boadilla. The film's unique narrative and impeccable execution have earned it widespread acclaim and recognition within the film festival circuit and beyond. The acquisition reinforces Brainstorm Media's commitment to bringing independent films to audiences, as the company continues its partnership with Music Box Films under their genre label, Doppelganger Releasing.

RAGING GRACE made its world premiere at SXSW, where it garnered immense recognition by winning two Grand Jury Awards Best Film and Best Debut. Building on this success, the film continued its triumphant journey with a European premiere at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, where it achieved an unprecedented feat by securing The Critics Prize, The Audience Award, and The Youth Award for Best Film. This exceptional achievement marked RAGING GRACE as the first-ever film to win multiple awards at the Neuchâtel Festival. This month audiences can look forward to a special screening at Beyond Fest and at Sitges International Film Festival, where the film is playing in competition Noves Visions in October.

Paris Zarcilla, the film's visionary director, shares his excitement, saying: “I am so excited to be working with Brainstorm and Music Box for the North American release of Raging Grace. To be collaborating with them about how we will reach our audiences in the United States and Canada - in cinemas and at home; is a massive step closer towards a goal that was birthed from a fire of rage during the first lockdown. That goal was to offer a cathartic spectacle to all that have struggled to say we are here and we belong.”

Paris Zarcilla’s debut feature, RAGING GRACE, unfolds a harrowing tale centered around an undocumented Filipina immigrant and her daughter. As they care for a terminally ill elderly man, they unwittingly become entangled in a chilling secret. RAGING GRACE is a daring and powerful coming-of-rage story that explores themes of race, power, identity and the haunting consequences of hidden truths.

Brainstorm Media CEO Michelle Shwarzstein shared her excitement, stating, “The film captured our attention at SXSW where it was rightfully honored with the festival’s top prize. So rarely is a film so successful as both a social critique and a genuinely scary movie. Already during the film’s festival run, Paris’s first feature has impressed and moved audiences. We can’t wait to work with Music Box to bring this very special film to a wide audience.”

"We're thrilled to be working with Brainstorm on Paris Zarcilla’s bold and imaginative new film,” states Music Box Films’ Brian Andreotti. "RAGING GRACE offers a unique combination of unsettling thrills and smart social commentary, making it a perfect fit for our curated genre label, Doppelgänger Releasing.”

Brainstorm Media's partnership with Music Box Films further underscores its dedication to bringing remarkable independent films to the forefront of the cinematic landscape. Together, they aim to provide audiences with an unforgettable cinematic experience that challenges norms and pushes boundaries.

RAGING GRACE is a suspenseful and thought-provoking film and will be released in theaters on December 8.