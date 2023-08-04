Friday One Sheet: HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS

This Jack Davis-inspired poster for Hundreds of Beavers may or may not have the literal "hundreds" on display; you can count, if you like. Either way, it gives the sense of scale and tone of the film's climactic finale. Illustrated and designed by Kyle Hilton, it wonderfully captures the madcap cartoon insanity of the film, although it belies the film's silent black and white aesthetic.

The snowshoe'd hero is clearly on the run, busting, literally, out of the framed border. After seeing the film, you will get to know that oversized racoon hat very, very well. The maximal design leaves just enough room for the title card -- and the credit block simply ain't happening -- along with a pull quote, which frankly, does not really do the film justice.



This is a superb poster for one of the most fun times in the cinema this year. It sure would be lovely to see a few of these hanging in cinema lobbies around the country, and audiences experiencing it based on the tone set by this key art.