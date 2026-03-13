Now Playing: SLANTED Disrupts, UNDERTONE Unnerves, THE GATES Do Not Open

With the start of SXSW last night, our editorial focus has turned toward the genre thrillers that are debuting there, along with a number of compelling documentaries, a few comedies, and even a TV show.

If you are anywhere other than Austin, Texas, however, we have a few suggestions for you in this here guide to genre fare opening this week in movie theaters, updated with links to our reviews. Read on, pardner.

Slanted

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Bleecker Street Media. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "Joan Huang idolizes the popular girls and dreams of being prom queen, but fears the only way to win is to look like all the past queens whose portraits line her high school halls. Enter Ethnos: a shady cosmetic surgery clinic that makes people of color appear white. Joan undergoes the procedure and wakes up a beautiful blonde destined for the crown, but at what cost? Blending sharp satire, sci-fi, and body horror, starring Shirley Chen (Dìdi), Mckenna Grace (Regretting You), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) proves that identity is never only skin-deep."

Our own Blake Simons talked with director Amy Wang during last year's SXSW, who said, in part: "For me, I just wanted to make a cautionary tale. I wanted to deal with something that was extremely personal to me, this topic that I think can be difficult to swallow sometimes. People don't like to deal with this idea of shame when it comes to being a person of color. I wanted to do something really personal, and I hoped that it would resonate with others."

My review: "Even with a premise that trips merrily into the outrageous, Slanted still feels like a scruffy indie. ... Simultaneously a wild genre ride, a remarkably astute character study, and a provocative commentary on racial relations in These United States, Slanted is all of those things and more, placed into an entertaining and thoughtfully-packed container."

Undertone

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Official synopsis: "The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way."

Our review by Andrew Mack: "Of all the films that have depended on audio-instigated thrills and chills, Undertone may be the best to have ever done it now. The sound design alone in this film is worth the price of admission. Flawless in execution and detail, right now, Undertone is one of the best horror thrillers you will ever listen to."

The Gates

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate Premiere.

Our review by George & Josh Bate: "By couching relevant, albeit heavy-handed, racial commentary in a tense and contained thriller, The Gates operates effectively both as a cinematic thrill-ride and thought-provoking endeavor. Maybe next time you take a wrong turn on a road trip, you'll think twice about just how safe you are in seemingly idyllic neighborhoods."

If you're not able to get out of the house right now, believe me, I can relate, since I've been stuck at home with acute bronchitis. Here are a couple of good options that just debuted this week, one on VOD platforms, the other on a great streaming service.

Bodycam

The film is now streaming, only on Shudder.

Official synopsis: "Two police officers investigate a domestic dispute and there is an accidental shooting. Not wanting to be crucified by the public, the officers attempt to cover it up, only to uncover that the cameras aren't the only things watching them."

Our review by George and Josh Bate: "Watch Bodycam if you want to experience the craziest and most terrifying episode of Cops you've ever seen."

The Ugly

The film is now available to watch, only On Digital, via Well Go USA.

Official synopsis: "From director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Peninsula) comes a story of generational grief and guilt. One day while overseeing a documentary crew filming his blind father at work, Im Dong-hwan gets a phone call that his missing mother's remains have been found after forty years. Determined to find the truth of her disappearance, Dong-hwan embarks on a twisted odyssey through his family's traumatic past, uncovering dark secrets along the way."

Our review by George and Josh Bate: "Ultimately, due to the nature of the reveals surrounding murder mystery and the thought-provoking themes that follow, The Ugly is the antithesis of a feel-good movie. But that doesn't mean it lacks anything important to say. Yeon Sang-ho crafts an intimate, emotionally charged, and eventually gut-wrenching film here that will have viewers look inward and evaluate their values long after the credits roll."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

