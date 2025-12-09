BUZZKILL: Joe Lynch Horror Comedy Acquired by Bleecker Street

Even though we don't even have an image to share, I'm excited by the news that a new film by Joe Lynch is heading our way -- especially when I read the premise.

Bleecker Street today announced that it has acquired U.S. rights to Buzzkill, with Joe Lynch directing from a screenplay by Colin McLaughlin. Billy Magnusson and Lulu Wilson are set to star. Here's the official verbiage:

"Buzzkill is a monster movie with a boozy twist. Magnussen plays Sheriff Red, recently widowed and struggling with drinking too much, who launches an investigation as townspeople begin turning up murdered and dismembered.

"He soon discovers that a horrifying creature is stalking the town - and can only be seen by the inebriated. [Ed note: emphasis added.]

"With the annual brewery festival approaching and the entire town preparing for a weekend of heavy drinking, Red must confront his demons to save his town. Wilson co-stars as Lydia, Red's vengeful younger sister."

Bleecker Street plans a nationwide theatrical release in 2027, with production slated to begin in early 2026 in Texas.

Joe Lynch has, of course, directed a series of bangers since 2007's Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, including Everly, Mayhem, Point Blank, and Suitable Flesh. I am suitably anticipating a ton of drunken bloody mayhem, and a very long hangover.