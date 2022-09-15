FEED ME Teaser: XYZ Films Acquires UK Cannibal Horror For North America

XYZ Films have acquired the North American rights for Feed Me, a cannibalistic horror flick out of the UK.

Following the death of his wife, a broken man spirals into an abyss of night tremors and depression and finds himself in the home of a deranged cannibal who convinces him to take his own life in the most horrific way imaginable.

Feed Me was directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes and will have its world premiere at Beyond Fest. Shortly after, XYZ will release Feed Me on all digital and on demand platforms on October 27th. They released a teaser trailer today as well. It's pretty yummy.

XYZ Films announces it has acquired North American rights to FEED ME, directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes. The film stars Neal Ward, Christopher Mulvin, Hannah Al Rashid and Samantha Loxley. It was produced by Ed Polgardy (THE WRETCHED) along with Adam Leader, Richard Oakes and Neal Ward and will receive its world premiere next month at Los Angeles’s pre-eminent film festival, Beyond Fest, produced by Javier Diaz. XYZ Films has dated the release for October 27th on all digital and on demand platforms. XYZ Films’s EVP of US distribution, James Emanuel Shapiro, negotiated the deal directly with the film’s four producers.

FEED ME follows Mulvin’s character Jed, whose life is shattered when his wife, played by Loxley, suddenly dies and Jed feels directly responsible. Spiraling into an abyss of depression, he finds himself in a bar with deranged cannibal, Lionel Flack (Ward, in a truly star-making performance) who convinces him he can redeem himself through the glorious act of allowing himself to be slowly eaten to death.

Shapiro remarks “I was truly blown away by FEED ME. I’ve watched this movie ten times since I first saw it because it's such a blast. This is a horror film for the real sickos out there, myself included. I haven’t had this much fun watching a horror movie since DRAG ME TO HELL. This is not a brooding horror drama about grief and the human existence. FEED ME is a rollercoaster ride full of thrills, laughs and screams and it brings buckets and buckets of gore and grime to the table. I had to release this for Halloween. Dinner is served!”

“FEED ME is very much a film unto its own. As a product of our combined personalities as a filmmaker duo, it's an example of what we feel we do best - layering bizarre, batshit-crazy horror with a generous dusting of comedy on a dramatic story of grief, heartache and self-loathing.

From the moment of its inception, we wanted to tell the story without holding back due to the worry of what others might think. Its running themes and distinguished nature somewhat personally echo aspects of our own style as a filmmaking duo.

We’re so excited to unleash FEED ME upon the world and showcase a style of cinema that we can’t wait to carry on producing for many years to come!”

XYZ’s current projects include THE BLACK KAISER with Mads Mikkelsen, HOUNDS OF WAR starring Frank Grillo, Robert Patrick and Rhona Mitra, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022. Its current slate also includes Nic Cassavetes’ GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, NOCEBO directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and ACCUSED from BAFTA-nominated BOILING POINT director Phillip Barantini. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker.