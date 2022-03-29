DO NOT DISTURB: THE SUBLET's John Ainslie Has a New Horror Thriller Coming Soon

We are a few years removed from John Ainslie's debut feature film, The Sublet, but that's not to say the Canadian writer/director has not been busy. Ainslie has filled the time with short films and episodes of Eli Roth's A Ghost Ruined My Life.

But it is time to get another feature out into the world and that film is Do Not Disturb. His new horror thriller is nearing completion, in post, and will be looking towards landing a world premier later this year. We've reconnected with Ainslie and have a collection of stills and behind the scenes images to share with you today. Check them out in the gallery below.

Speaking with Ainslie leading up to this announcement we asked him to share some thoughts with us about this new film.

Ten years ago, I wrote the words: couple takes peyote and develops a cannibal sex fetish on their honeymoon. The more I pitched it, the more I realized that the connection between being in a toxic relationship and being eaten alive was something people could identify with. Inspired by my own past relationships, the film explores cannibalism as a metaphor for the emotional trauma we inflict upon each other. With Do Not Disturb, I drop the viewer into the lives of a newly married couple going through relatable, almost mundane issues and then slowly pull them - along with the audience - into a narcotic nightmare. I feel incredibly fortunate to have connected with actress Kimberly Laferrière who delivered a stunning performance as Chloe. Cinematographer Scott McIntyre and I worked closely together using light and dark to marry the good vs evil emotional beats and match Chloe’s state of mind as she struggles to harness her own morality. I couldn’t be more pleased with how it has turned out. After living with this film for a decade it has been exhilarating to finally bring it to life onscreen. An experience made all the more special with my spouse producing. I look forward to sharing Do Not Disturb with the strong stomachs of the world. Ainslie's star Kimberly Laferrière has this to say about the film. When my agent sent me Do Not Disturb. I was immediately taken by John’s writing and knew I wanted to work on the film. This was more than your usual horror story. So much was being said in the subtext. This was a deep exploration of a toxic relationship. I also thought it was hilarious that in order to emancipate herself Chloe must literally bite into life… chew her way out of it.

Ainslie then shared some footage with us. The build up in the footage crashes with strobing, shimmering dance hall lights of a club at a vacation getaway. There's sheen of tropical sweat and splatters of blood as things heat up and get a bit... chunky Then there's spots of dark humor that lightens the mood. Add it all together and Do Not Disturb looks ready to thrill the crowds while making them squirm.