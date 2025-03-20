DANGEROUS ANIMALS: Teaser Trailer & Poster For Sean Byrne's Horror Thriller

Trapped on a killer’s boat with hungry sharks circling below, a surfer must outwit a predator more dangerous than the ocean itself—will she escape, or become the next offering to the deep? Sean Byrne returns with his third visceral feature, DANGEROUS ANIMALS, exclusively in theaters June 6, 2025.

Last month IFC Films and Shudder announced that they had acquired Sean Byrne's sharksploitation meets serial killer flick, Dangerous Animals, for release in North America. They had also announced that IFC Films is putting the flick out in theaters on June 6th. Today, they sent out the first teaser trailer which you will find down below. The first teaser poster can also be found in the gallery as well.

Dangerous Animals was directed by Sean Byrne (The Devil's Candy, The Loved Ones) and it stars Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone), and Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy).