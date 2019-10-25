Kimo Samboel Introduces THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC

Morbido Coverage International Reviews Documentaries Movie Posters Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Well, hello there, Asian horror fans, have we got a little something for you ... If a film titled The Queen Of Black Magic isn't enough to get your attention on it's own, how about this:

Kimo Stamboel - who first arrived on the scene as one half of Indonesian directing duo The Mo Brothers (Macabre) - has teamed up with Satan's Slaves writer-director Joko Anwar - here working purely in a writing capacity - to remake the Indonesian classic. That get your attention a little bit more? Well, good, because we've got the English subtitled trailer below and it's a dandy. Check it out.

