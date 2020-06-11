WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES Confirms Theatrical Release Date

Good news for everyone who enjoys "pop-culture obsessed cinema": We Are Little Zombies now has a confirmed theatrical release date, in both virtual cinemas and live cinemas. (For the undead? How appropriate.)

Our own J Hurtado reviewed the film out of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year, describing it as "charming." Here's more about the film, in the official synopsis:

"When four young orphans -- Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura -- first meet, their parents' bodies are being turned into dust, like fine Parmesan atop a plate of spaghetti Bolognese, and yet none of them can shed a tear. They are like zombies; devoid of all emotion.

"With no family, no future, no dreams, and no way to move forward, the young teens decide that the first level of this new existence involves salvaging a gaming console, an old electric bass, and a charred wok from their former homes -- just enough to start a band-and then conquer the world. Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism, and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami."

Nagahisa Makoto directed. Oscilloscope Laboratories will release We Are Little Zombies on July 10. More information is available at the official site.