Feast on WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES New Trailer, Poster, Digital Coloring Book

"A charming piece of pop-culture obsessed cinema," according to our own J Hurtado, We Are Little Zombies burst out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and is now heading to theaters from Oscilloscope Laboratories.

To celebrate, we have a new debut trailer, new poster, and -- hold on to your britches -- an all new digital coloring book!

Based on its title alone, you could probably guess what the movie is about, but you, like me, would probably be wrong. This is why we always like to quote the filmmakers or their representatives, so here's the official synopsis:

"When four young orphans -- Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura -- first meet, their parents' bodies are being turned into dust, like fine Parmesan atop a plate of spaghetti Bolognese, and yet none of them can shed a tear. They are like zombies; devoid of all emotion.

"With no family, no future, no dreams, and no way to move forward, the young teens decide that the first level of this new existence involves salvaging a gaming console, an old electric bass, and a charred wok from their former homes -- just enough to start a band-and then conquer the world. Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism, and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami."

Nagahisa Makoto directed. Read J Hurtado's review in full. Luxuriate in the pop-sensational trailer below. And be sure to check out the coloring book, for you and/or your beloved and/or 'driving you crazy right now especially' children.

