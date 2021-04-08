Sweden's Great THE UNTHINKABLE Finally Coming to U.S. Theaters

Somehow, someway, the great and fear-inspiring The Unthinkable is finally coming to U.S. theaters and On Demand on May 7, courtesy of Magnet Releasing. A new trailer has been released to celebrate the occasion, which you can watch below.

The film enjoyed its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2018, which is where I saw, and loved it: "When the audacious action finally kicks off, it's handled extremely well and shown to usually awful and sometimes shocking effect, primarily because of all the time spent constructing a strong foundation. It becomes a gripping and incredibly impressive affair, especially in view of the modest budget." (Read more in my review, please.)

Here's the official synopsis from the good folks at Magnet Releasing:

"It's midsummer and Sweden wakes up to a state of emergency. TV, internet, and telephone networks are down, and before anyone realizes what's behind the collapse, a series of unexplained attacks take place around the country.

"Alex, a successful pianist whose controlled existence is upturned when his mother dies in a suspected terror attack, returns to his childhood village to arrange the funeral. There, he must reconcile with both his father and his old flame, Anna, who he has desperately been trying to forget. As old feelings come back to the surface, more mysterious attacks plunge Sweden into chaos and confusion.

"The Unthinkable is a disaster-thriller about time running out, and protecting what matters most."

Directed by the filmmaking collective Crazy Pictures, the cast is led by Christoffer Nordenrot, Lisa Henni, Jesper Barkselius, and Pia Halvorsen. Images from this film have floated into my mind from time to time, and sometimes I thought it was just a wild dream.

But no, the film is a reality, and it's heading our way soon. Enjoy the trailer.