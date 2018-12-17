Screen Anarchy Holiday Gift Guide 2018, Part One: Boutique Blu-rays

Join myself and Michael Cockerill of the newly launched MindFrame(s) podcast as we create a Holiday Gift Guide for Screen Anarchy. Part one looks at home entertainment gifts from boutique labels.

Scream Factory offers up an outstanding Candyman special edition, Blue Underground has released a fantastic 4K upgrade of Zombie and Arrow Video gives us an awesome edition of John Landis' little-seen first pic Schlock.

Severin pulls Horror of Party Beach, an equally obscure title, into beautifully restored shape, and Cinelicious Pics sent their entire catalog! Belladonna of Sadness, The Last Movie, Private Property, Gangs of Wasseypur, Funeral Parade of Roses, and two from Agnes Varda starring Jane Birkin.

All come highly recommended depending on the taste of the cinephile you are buying them for.