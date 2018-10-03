Fantastic Fest 2018: Wrap and Index of Films We Really, Really Liked

We have no grand pronouncements to make about this year's edition of Fantastic Fest, except to say that we (mostly) wrote only about films that we really, really liked. Here's our wrap (as of this moment) of our reviews and interviews. More related articles may follow.
Reviews
The Unthinkable by Peter Martin
Apostle by J. Hurtado
Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club by Peter Martin
FP 2: Beats of Rage by J. Hurtado
The Night Comes For Us by Peter Martin
Destroyer by Peter Martin
Dachra by J. Hurtado
After the Screaming Stops by Peter Martin
Interviews
Gareth Evans on APOSTLE by Peter Martin
Gustav Moller on THE GUILTY by Peter Martin
Amanda Kramer on LADYWORLD by Eric Ortiz Garcia
Nicolas Pesce on PIERCING by Eric Ortiz Garcia
Jim Hosking and David Wike on AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN by Eric Ortiz Garcia
Preview
Were we right? Here's our preview of the lineup, featuring capsule thoughts on several films.
Preview by J. Hurtado and Peter Martin
Past coverage
Enjoy catching up with our past reviews of films that also screened at the festival.
Border by Tom Kiesecoms
Burning by Pierce Conran
Cam by Kurt Halfyard
Chained for Life by Shelagh Rowan-Legg
Climax by Kwenton Bellette
Dogman by Martin Kudlac
The Guilty by Peter Martin
Holiday by Kwenton Bellette
Luz by Kurt Halfyard
Murder Me, Monster by Martin Kudlac
The Night Shifter by J. Hurtado
One Cut of the Dead by J. Hurtado
Piercing by Kwenton Bellette
Terrified by Andrew Mack
Tumbbad by J. Hurtado
Violence Voyager by J. Hurtado