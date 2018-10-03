Fantastic Fest 2018: Wrap and Index of Films We Really, Really Liked

We have no grand pronouncements to make about this year's edition of Fantastic Fest, except to say that we (mostly) wrote only about films that we really, really liked. Here's our wrap (as of this moment) of our reviews and interviews. More related articles may follow.

Reviews

The Unthinkable by Peter Martin

Apostle by J. Hurtado

Madam Yankelova's Fine Literature Club by Peter Martin

FP 2: Beats of Rage by J. Hurtado

The Night Comes For Us by Peter Martin

Destroyer by Peter Martin

Dachra by J. Hurtado

After the Screaming Stops by Peter Martin

Interviews

Gareth Evans on APOSTLE by Peter Martin

Gustav Moller on THE GUILTY by Peter Martin

Amanda Kramer on LADYWORLD by Eric Ortiz Garcia

Nicolas Pesce on PIERCING by Eric Ortiz Garcia

Jim Hosking and David Wike on AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN by Eric Ortiz Garcia

Preview

Were we right? Here's our preview of the lineup, featuring capsule thoughts on several films.

Preview by J. Hurtado and Peter Martin

Past coverage



Enjoy catching up with our past reviews of films that also screened at the festival.

Border by Tom Kiesecoms

Burning by Pierce Conran

Cam by Kurt Halfyard

Chained for Life by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Climax by Kwenton Bellette

Dogman by Martin Kudlac

The Guilty by Peter Martin

Holiday by Kwenton Bellette

Luz by Kurt Halfyard

Murder Me, Monster by Martin Kudlac

The Night Shifter by J. Hurtado

One Cut of the Dead by J. Hurtado

Piercing by Kwenton Bellette

Terrified by Andrew Mack

Tumbbad by J. Hurtado

Violence Voyager by J. Hurtado

