Fantastic Fest 2018 Preview: Many Strange and Possibly Glorious Films

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
This year's edition of Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, kicks off tomorrow, September 20 and runs through Thursday, September 27. As always, it's filled with glorious genre goodness.

The fest opens with the new Halloween and closes with Bad Times at the El Royale; in between, the J.J. Abrams-produced Overlord will debut. And we can't avoid mentioning Gareth Evans' Apostle, because that movie looks like "the bomb" (Is that how you say it?) and already scares me.

But in the gallery below, fellow editor J. Hurtado and myself have decided to highlight a few strange little films from around the world that have caught our eye so far, along with our past coverage of films that have already screened elsewhere, inspiring reviews from our intrepid international team. We look forward to reuniting with a few fellow team members at the fest and to meeting all our fans -- both of you are very precious to us!


J Hurtado contributed to this story.

The Night Comes For Us

Yes, Timo Tjahjanto's May the Devil Take You also looks amazing, and very frightening, and will surely fry a few nerves.

If you want a movie that may well kick your ass and mine, though, check out Timo Tjahjanto's other movie at the festival, starring Iko Uwais -- look at that fierce glare! This man survived acting against Mark Wahlberg! -- Sunny Pang (Headshot), Zack Lee (The Raid 2), and Joe Taslim (The Raid). I may need to bring a spare bottom so I can still sit down comfortably after this movie because it's going to kick my ass.

(Full disclosure: excessive hyperbole entirely my responsibility.)

by Peter Martin

World premiere; Fantastic Fest - information page.

Fantastic Fest 2018
