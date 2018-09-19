Fantastic Fest 2018 Preview: Many Strange and Possibly Glorious Films

This year's edition of Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, kicks off tomorrow, September 20 and runs through Thursday, September 27. As always, it's filled with glorious genre goodness.

The fest opens with the new Halloween and closes with Bad Times at the El Royale; in between, the J.J. Abrams-produced Overlord will debut. And we can't avoid mentioning Gareth Evans' Apostle, because that movie looks like "the bomb" (Is that how you say it?) and already scares me.

But in the gallery below, fellow editor J. Hurtado and myself have decided to highlight a few strange little films from around the world that have caught our eye so far, along with our past coverage of films that have already screened elsewhere, inspiring reviews from our intrepid international team. We look forward to reuniting with a few fellow team members at the fest and to meeting all our fans -- both of you are very precious to us!



J Hurtado contributed to this story.