I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD: Trailer For Black Fawn's New Horror Thriller

Chad Archibald's new film I'll Take Your Dead will have its world premiere at the Calgary International Film Festival on Thursday. The first trailer was released today. You will find it below.

While all of his previous films have more or less be straight on horror flicks Archibald and Black Fawn appear to have taken all that experience and have worked it into a crime thriller narrative. That is at least interesting because grounding any horror in a scenario that is more relatable to an audience - gang violence versus say, once in a lifetime cult shindigs and demigod ressurections - should make it challenging to disassociate the horror and wave it off as fantasy.

Have a look for yourself.