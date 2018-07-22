Some Interesting Ideas With Regards To That OVERLORD Trailer

A few days ago, J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot released the trailer for their upcoming World War Two action horror thriller Overlord, in which some American soldiers find themselves stuck far behind enemy lines. As they try to survive they stumble upon a Nazi laboratory where evil creatures are being created to do the Führer's bidding...
It sure looks cool enough, the producers keep claiming it isn't the next Cloverfield Universe film, and that Pilou Asbæk shock-shot is wicked. Check out the trailer below!
Of course, "soldiers coming upon a secret Nazi laboratory" isn't exactly untrodden ground, and Nazi zombies have arguably been around since Jean Rollin's Zombie Lake from 1981. Dutch genre film magazine Schokkend Nieuws (which translates as shocking news) interviewed director Richard Raaphorst to see what he thought of the similarities between Overlord and his own 2013 film Frankenstein's Army. And they discovered something interesting: Raaphorst and the guys behind the Outpost films teamed up in 2013 to make a bigger-budgeted reboot of sorts of Frankenstein's Army called Nemesis. And there are some pretty strong similarities between Overlord and Nemesis, far more than with Frankenstein's Army.