Black Fawn Releasing I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD in September

Our friends at Black Fawn Films will release their latest film, I'll Take Your Dead, through Black Fawn Distribution this September.

William (Aidan Devine, Wolfcop) has a simple job: he makes dead bodies disappear. His country farm house has become a dumping ground for the casualties of the gang related casualties while his daughter Gloria (Ava Preston, Critters Attack!) is convinced that some of them haunt their home. After a woman’s body (Jess Salgueiro, Letterkenny, The Boys) is dropped off on their doorstep, William realizes that she’s not actually dead. As he tries to figure out what to do next, the woman’s assailants get word that she’s still alive and make a plan to finish what they started.

Black Fawn will release their film in a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack on September 17th. There will be a digital release on multiple platforms the same day.

Look for the Black Fawn team this weekend at Fan Expo here in Toronto.