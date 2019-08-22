Black Fawn Releasing I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD in September
Our friends at Black Fawn Films will release their latest film, I'll Take Your Dead, through Black Fawn Distribution this September.
William (Aidan Devine, Wolfcop) has a simple job: he makes dead bodies disappear. His country farm house has become a dumping ground for the casualties of the gang related casualties while his daughter Gloria (Ava Preston, Critters Attack!) is convinced that some of them haunt their home. After a woman’s body (Jess Salgueiro, Letterkenny, The Boys) is dropped off on their doorstep, William realizes that she’s not actually dead. As he tries to figure out what to do next, the woman’s assailants get word that she’s still alive and make a plan to finish what they started.
Black Fawn will release their film in a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack on September 17th. There will be a digital release on multiple platforms the same day.
Look for the Black Fawn team this weekend at Fan Expo here in Toronto.
Black Fawn Distribution is pleased to announce that the company has acquired full Canadian home video and digital rights for the hit thriller I’ll Take Your Dead. The film will be released as a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 while also hitting digital platforms the same day. Produced by Black Fawn Films and Breakthrough Entertainment Inc., the film was directed by Chad Archibald (Bite, The Heretics, Neverlost) and recently completed a four-week theatrical engagement across Canada. I’ll Take Your Dead is also scheduled to screen at this weekend’s Fright Fest in London, England.“We are beyond excited to acquire the rights to I’ll Take Your Dead,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s Operations Manager Chris Benn. “This film has some absolutely fantastic performances in it, and we’re pleased to be able to provide such a high-quality release for this film in Canada. I’ll Take Your Dead will be an excellent addition to the Black Fawn Distribution catalog and to film collections everywhere.”The Blu-ray/DVD release will feature an HD transfer of the film and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Special Features will include a behind the scenes making of featurette, interviews with the cast and crew, 6 deleted scenes, script to screen comparisons of the film’s script and final cut and trailers.The cast and crew of the film will also be making a very special appearance at this weekend’s Fan Expo event taking place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Actors Aidan Devine and Ari Millen and actresses Ava Preston and Jess Salgueiro will be joining director Chad Archibald for an exclusive meet and greet taking place at the Black Fawn Distribution booth throughout the weekend starting on Friday, August 23, 2019.I’ll Take Your Dead stars Aidan Devine (A History of Violence, Suicide Squad), Ava Preston (Critters Attack! The Odd Squad), Toronto International Film Festival’s 2018 Rising Star Jessica Salgueiro (TV’s The Boys, TV’s Letterkenny), and Canadian Screen Award Winner Ari Millen (TV’s Orphan Black, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Rupture). I’ll Take Your Dead is produced by Cody Calahan, Chad Archibald and Christopher Giroux. The film is executively produced by Nat Abraham, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan and Peter Williamson at Breakthrough Entertainment.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.