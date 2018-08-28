I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD: First Images And Poster From Chad Archibald's New Horror Thriller

News arrived this morning from our friend Chad Archibald and Black Fawn Films about his next film I’ll Take Your Dead. They have released the first images and poster for the Canadian horror thriller which you will find below.
In the press release Black Fawn have hinted at a Fall festival launch for their latest partnership with Breakthrough Entertainment. We already know where their World Premiere will be next month but it is not our place to announce that if they have not yet.
The complete press release is below, but we will start with the synopsis and the creepy poster.
William has a simple job: he makes dead bodies disappear. Through circumstances out of his control, his little farm house in the country has become a dumping ground for the casualties of the gang related murders in the nearby city. His daughter Gloria has become used to the rough looking men dropping off corpses and is even convinced that some of them haunt their house. After a woman’s body is dumped at the house, William begins his meticulous process when he realizes that she’s not actually dead. As the gang activity increases, William patches up the woman and holds her against her will until he can figure out what to do with her. As they begin to develop an unusual respect for each other, the woman’s murderers get word that she’s still alive and make a plan to finish what they started.
Black Fawn Films and Breakthrough Entertainment have released the first look and official artwork for the upcoming horror thriller I’ll Take Your Dead. Director Chad Archibald (Bite, The Drownsman, The Heretics), has teamed up once again with writer Jayme LaForest (Bite & The Heretics), to bring this tale of unnerving horror to the big screen. Produced by Black Fawn Films (Antisocial, The Sublet, Let Her Out) and distributed worldwide by Breakthrough Entertainment, I’ll Take Your Dead is hitting the international festival circuit this fall.
“We travelled up north to Orillia and shot this film at an abandoned farm house in the middle of the harsh Canadian winter. That was our home for a month and when we weren’t battling the elements, we were capturing this haunting story with our crazy talented cast. I’ll Take Your Dead is a genre bending film that we really wanted to do something different with. It’s a slow burn drama wrapped in a horror film that stands out against everything Black Fawn has done in the past. We really can’t wait to share this one with an audience.” - Chad Archibald, Director
I’ll Take Your Dead stars Aidan Devine (A History of Violence, Suicide Squad, Don’t Say A Word), Ava Preston (DC’s Shazam!, The Odd Squad, The Kennedys), Toronto International Film Festival’s 2018 Rising Star Jessica Salgueiro (Workin’ Moms, Mary Kills People, The Strain), and Canadian Screen Award Winner Ari Millen (Orphan Black, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Rupture). I’ll Take Your Dead is produced by Cody Calahan, Chad Archibald and Christopher Giroux, which continues the 8-picture deal inked between Breakthrough Entertainment and Black Fawn Films. The film is executively produced by Nat Abraham, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan and Peter Williamson at Breakthrough Entertainment.
"Breakthrough is excited to bring the latest Black Fawn film; I'll Take Your Dead to market later this year. With an elevated budget and standout performances, this film is sure to captivate audiences on a global level." - Craig McGillivray, Vice President of Distribution, Breakthrough Entertainment
