I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD: First Images And Poster From Chad Archibald's New Horror Thriller

News arrived this morning from our friend Chad Archibald and Black Fawn Films about his next film I’ll Take Your Dead. They have released the first images and poster for the Canadian horror thriller which you will find below.

In the press release Black Fawn have hinted at a Fall festival launch for their latest partnership with Breakthrough Entertainment. We already know where their World Premiere will be next month but it is not our place to announce that if they have not yet.

The complete press release is below, but we will start with the synopsis and the creepy poster.