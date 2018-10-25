Exclusive THE DARK Clip: These Woods Are Cursed

In our strange and mysterious exclusive clip from The Dark, two young people are walking in the woods when something causes them to stop, suddenly, and look around. Are they about to be eaten by a monster?

Our own J. Hurtado began his positive review of the film thusly: "There is a monster inside of all of us. A monster made out of pain, frustration, and fear. A monster fed by neglect, trauma, and anger that rears its ugly head when we get tired of fighting." Mr. Hurtado saw The Dark at Fantasia this past summer, and while I haven't seen it (yet), this clip adds to my high degree of intrigue.

Justin P. Lange directed from his own original script. Nadia Alexander (The Sinner), Toby Nichols (Iron Fist) and Karl Markovics (The Counterfeiters) star.

Here's the official synopsis:

"On the outskirts of a small town lies Devil's Den, a mysterious tract of woods where many have entered but no one has ever left. The local rumor is that the spirit of a young girl who was horrifically murdered there haunts and hunts in this dense forest, brutally slaying anyone who dares to step into her terrain. When a man with a dark past crosses her path, a series of events are set in motion that may lead to a peculiar kind of redemption for two tragically tortured souls.

"Part gothic fairytale and part chilling horror, director Justin P. Lange's debut feature balances rich imagery with a brutal and bloody story of unlikely kindred spirits who must defend themselves against the villainous powers of the 'normal' world."

Watch the clip below. The Dark opens in theaters and on various VOD platforms on Friday, October 26.

