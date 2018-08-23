Mayhem 2018: MANDY, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD And More Added to Festival

Venice Coverage Indie Reviews Festival Reviews International Interviews Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Mayhem Film Festival announces THE DEVIL’S DOORWAY, MANDY, WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD and NIGHTMARE CINEMAAs its 14th edition creeps ever closer, Mayhem Film Festival is proud to announce the next set of titles from this year’s programme.Mayhem is to present a screening of Aislinn Clarke’s found-footage chiller The Devil’s Doorway. In rural Ireland in 1960, two Catholic priests are sent from the Vatican to investigate reports of miraculous activity in a remote home for ‘fallen women’, only to discover that altogether darker forces may be at work. Mayhem is pleased to welcome director Aislinn Clarke to take part in a post-screening Q&A.Showing in the festival’s coveted Friday late-night slot, Nicolas Cage goes full... well, Nicolas Cage with a fantastically high-octane performance in Panos Cosmatos’ cosmic revenge thriller Mandy. Pacific Northwest, 1983 AD. Outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.Next up in this year’s programme is Colin Minihan’s grueling survival thriller What Keeps You Alive. On the eve of their first wedding anniversary, Jules and Jackie become embroiled in a merciless fight for their lives against the most unexpected of adversaries - each other. As violence rains down upon their idyllic forest getaway, the women engage in a frenzied physical - and psychological - battle that tests the very limits of their instinct to survive.Also screening at this year’s festival is Shin’inchiro Ueda’s unmissable micro-budget zombie movie, and Japanese box-office sensation, One Cut of The Dead. Playing to sell-out audiences since its release, the film has made more than 250 times its budget, and counting. During the making of a small-scale zombie flick, all hell breaks loose when a real zombie outbreak erupts on set - a gleeful horror-comedy packed with seriously entertaining monster mayhem and an epic 37-minute single-take opening.Wrapping up this second wave of announcements, Mayhem presents Nightmare Cinema, a new horror anthology uniting masters of genre cinema - including Mick Garris (Sleepwalkers, Masters of Horror) and Joe Dante (Gremlins) - for five gruesome tales of terror featuring sinister surgeons, brain-spiders and killer nuns.Mayhem’s full line-up will be announced early September. Discounted Early Bird Passes are still available to purchase.Mayhem Film Festival will take place at Broadway, Nottingham on 11 – 14 October 2018. For more information, please visit www.mayhemfilmfestival.com