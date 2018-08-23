Mayhem 2018: MANDY, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD And More Added to Festival

Mid-way through October make your way to the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham for some of the best genre cinema the year has had to offer. Today the festival announced five more additions to this year's fest.

Found footage film The Devil's Doorway, fever dream horror Mandy, survival thriller What Keeps You Alive, horror anthology Nightmare Cinema and Japanese zombie horror One Cut of the Dead are now part of the program. They join the previously announced Field Guide to Evil, Anna and the Apocalypse and Japanese sci-fi flick Inuyashiki.

I've seen three of the new additions. Mandy is an easy sell. I know every talks about Nicolas Cage in this, but Linus Roache is equally, if not more amazing in this one. One Cut of the Dead is one of my personal favorite films this year. Everyone who has seen it will tell you the same thing, don't give up on it. Stick it out through that first act and you will come out of that screening with a huge smile on your face. Trust. And khudos to What Keeps You Alive for adding new relationship dynamics to the survival horror genre!

Descriptions for all five films are below. Early bird passes are still up for grabs.