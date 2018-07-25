Trailer for WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE: The Killer Close to the Heart

Colin Minihan has already made his mark on the indie horror scene with It Stains the Sands Red and Grave Encounters. His latest film, What Keeps You Alive, is making the rounds at film festivals (SXSW, Fantasia, and upcoming at FrightFest and Sitges), and a red-band trailer has just dropped.

You might want to be sitting very still and quiet for this, and having something warm and soothing handy such as a pet to cuddle or a hot toddy to guzzle down. This is some scary stuff, mainly because it hits close to home for anyone who thinks they finally found the love of their life.

From the press release:

IFC Midnight has released red and green-band trailers for Colin Minihan's WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE. The film celebrated its World Premiere at SXSW, and will be screening next at Montreal's Fantasia International Film Festival and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.

How much can you really know about another person? The unsettling truth that even those closest to us can harbor hidden dimensions drives this thrillingly unpredictable, blood-stained fear trip. Jackie (Hannah Emily Anderson) and Jules (Brittany Allen) are a couple celebrating their one year anniversary at a secluded cabin in the woods belonging to Jackie’s family. From the moment they arrive, something changes in Jules’ normally loving wife, as Jackie (if that even is her real name) begins to reveal a previously unknown dark side—all building up to a shocking revelation that will pit Jules against the woman she loves most in a terrifying fight to survive. Defying expectations at every turn, Director Colin Minihan delivers a nerve-twisting cat and mouse thriller built around a shattering tale of heartbreak and betrayal.

If you're in the USA, you'll be able to see it soon. If not, hopefully you can catch it at a festival.

What Keeps You Alive will be released by IFC Midnight in the USA on August 24th, in cinemas and on VOD.