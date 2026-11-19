Some numbers explain the why, if not the how, behind The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth overall film in The Hunger Games series and the second prequel after 2023’s underperforming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The first number is $3.3B, the worldwide gross for a film series that began in 2012. Next, 100M, the number of print and digital copies of Suzanne Collins’s dystopian series currently in circulation. Finally, 50, the number of languages that The Hunger Games series has been translated into for a readership spanning every recognizable demographic.

The “why” question, however, goes beyond spreadsheets and financial statements; it goes first to a literary one and, second, to its cinematic equivalent. In both cases, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping fails to justify its existence either as a standalone film or as part of the ever-expanding Hunger Games universe, relying, much like its predecessor, on a religiously devoted fanbase driven by a curious case of nostalgia for Collins’ YA (young adult) dystopia and its cast of young, root-worthy heroes, and dictatorial, fascist villains.

Where The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes centered on the foreordained rise of President Snow (played by Tom Blyth in the 2023 prequel, the late Donald Sutherland in the Jennifer Lawrence-led series), The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping shifts the focus from the rise of an autocrat to the fall of an otherwise secondary character, Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada here, Woody Harrelson in the original series), the so-called “victor” of the 50th Hunger Games (aka the Quarter Quell).

To “celebrate” the 50th edition, President Snow (Ralph Fiennes in a George Washington frightwig), orders double the tributes from each district (two boys and two girls). Twice the number of tributes, however, doesn’t mean twice the number of “victors.” The ultimate prize remains unchanged: Survival and the lifelong trauma that follows participation in the Capitol’s vicious bloodsport, entertainment and spectacle for the Capitol’s corrupt inhabitants, and terror, horror, and sorrow for the families of the tributes sent to die in the games from the 12 districts.

Returning series director Francis Lawrence (The Long Walk, I Am Legend, Constantine) lingers on Haymitch’s pre-Hunger Games life, an adoring mother and younger brother, a devoted girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), and an unfortunate coincidence: His birthday also doubles as the day the Capitol sends its “Peacekeepers,” camera crews, and a garishly dressed host, Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), to select that year’s tributes for the latest Hunger Games.

After Drusilla calls out two local girls, Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), a teen, and Louella McCoy (Molly McCann), and a teenage boy, Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang), Haymitch’s luck runs out, not because he’s called to serve as a tribute, but because he instinctively leaps to aid Lenore when she, in turn, shows compassion to a grieving mother. Haymitch’s empathy proves a liability, not an asset, at least not where the Capitol and its relentless need to suppress dissent, in whatever way it presents itself, is concerned.

Once at the Capitol, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits overly familiar beats: Haymitch and the other District 12 tributes join the other tributes for orientation, prep for their live-studio and/or arena debuts, and train, however briefly, for the Hunger Games themselves. Haymitch immediately clashes with two career tributes from wealthier districts, but his biggest foe isn’t another tribute; it’s President Snow himself.

An accident during the tributes’ Roman-style entrance on chariots into the Capitol’s coliseum leads to a silent confrontation between Haymitch and the easily triggered Snow. The president-for-life considers anything except complete obedience a threat. Once he considers anyone a threat, they’re marked for an early, likely painful, demise.

But Haymitch also considers himself something of a rebel and conspires to undermine the Hunger Games, hoping their partial failure will lead, however vaguely, into open rebellion against the Capitol. As with President Snow’s rise to power in the last film, Haymitch’s ultimate failure is also foreordained. At best, Haymitch’s action may spark dissent, if not in action, then in thought, and that thought, once communicated to another willing listener, may lead eventually to the proverbial tipping point. Thought becomes action, action becomes rebellion, but in the world of the Capitol and the Hunger Games, not for another quarter of a century.

By their nature, prequels trade surprise, novelty, and originality for a foregone conclusion (i.e., Haymitch’s survival, his descent into bitterness and alcoholism), and unnecessarily fill in the blanks in his backstory. Just as inevitably, Haymitch’s unexpected victory doesn’t last. Propaganda surrounding the Hunger Games and President Snow’s status demand Haymitch remain physically unscathed, but that protective shield doesn’t extend to his immediate family or anyone he loves or cares about.

Covering the next 24 years in less than 24 minutes, Lawrence and his screenwriters, Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie, speed-run through Haymitch’s superficially triumphant return to District 12 and a life filled with loss, regret, and despair over his impotence. It’s not the life he wanted, but it’s the life President Snow chose for him. Loss follows loss, but Lawrence, driven by an uncritical fidelity to the source material, minimizes the devastating impact those losses have on Haymitch, and by extension, the audience.

Left there, it’d be a downer way to end the sixth film in a billion-dollar franchise, so Lawrence and company pivot. Instead of a bleak, heart-wrenching conclusion, they opt instead for an upbeat ending that's neither earned nor deserved.

Then again, if the series ends here rather than with another entry, leaving the film where Lawrence does makes thematic and narrative sense, even if it ultimately feels hollow emotionally.