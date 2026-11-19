Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Madden, it is difficult to wrap one’s head around the fact that such a choppy, over-edited, and poorly constructed clip reel of a movie helms from the same filmmaker behind a hat trick of superb movies -- Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle --- in the 2010s. In watching, it is difficult to wrap one’s head around the fact that such a choppy, over-edited, and poorly constructed clip reel of a movie helms from the same filmmaker behind a hat trick of superb movies -- The Fighter , and--- in the 2010s.

But much like a once great football player who has now lost their way, struggling for form and unable to recapture the glories of their earlier days, David O. Russell constructs a film that serves as a stark reminder of the impermanence of talent.

Madden follows the life of legendary U.S. football coach and commentator John Madden ( Directed, co-produced, and co-written by Russell,follows the life of legendary U.S. football coach and commentator John Madden ( Nicholas Cage ), beginning with his days as head coach of the Oakland Raiders before pivoting to a career in media and working on a groundbreaking video game series. By Madden’s side are his best friend and Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis (Christian Bale) and his patient wife Virginia (Kathryn Hahn), each of whom pull Madden in different directions, as the former urges his friend to prioritize football over all else while his wife laments the familial toll that football has taken.

Filmmakers undertaking biopics inherently take on an unenviable task. How does one condense the life and accomplishments of an iconic figure into a two+ hour film that effectively captures its focal character with the depth they deserve? Some filmmakers, such as James Mangold with last year’s Bruce Springsteen biopic, answer this question by honing in on a specific, critical sliver of an individual’s life, in turn subverting issues that come with having to decipher how to squeeze an entire person’s life into a single movie. Other filmmakers, such as Antoine Fuqua with this year’s Michael Jackson biopic, prioritize raw entertainment value above all else and, in doing so, often generate overly simplistic and sanitized, yet admittedly crowd-pleasing biopics.

With Madden, Russell takes neither path, instead engineering a film shockingly and almost entirely devoid of depth and engagement. Unfolding with the pacing of a choppy video game cut scene and over-edited to the point of nausea, Russell’s film moves at a bizarre rhythm, even by contemporary biopic standards. Interjections of Madden and the others speaking to the camera like they are subjects of a documentary, or perhaps characters in The Office, are strangely lacking context and substance, yet the film critically depends on these ill-fitting sequences, given how utterly absent it is otherwise of even the loosest of narrative structure and weakest of exposition.

While Martin Scorsese excelled in crafting a kinetic, three-hour biopic by prioritizing character rhythm, humor, and untethered excess over strict continuity, all of which mirrored its lead character’s manic pursuit of wealth, with The Wolf of Wall Street, Russell inundates his film with montage after montage, giving it the feel of a clip reel strung together and posted on YouTube, rather than an actual film. The sheer number of songs that Madden cycles through during its 110 minute runtime is whopping to say the least, and speaks to just how unwieldy and disjointed the film is.

Such issues do a grave disservice to the subject of the biopic, a football legend who reached elite success in three distinct areas of the sport: coaching, broadcasting, and video gaming. A heavily (and sometimes distractingly) prosthetic Nicolas Cage, buried under layers of makeup, occasionally captures the cadence and mannerisms of John Madden, but the material he is provided deprives him of an opportunity to produce anything more than a mediocre interpretation of the man.

The same can be said for Christian Bale, who certainly looks the part of Al Davis, but nonetheless plays the legendary pro football coach, executive, and owner more like a celebrity impersonator traversing the sidewalk adjacent to the Hollywood Walk of Fame than he does an Academy Award-winning actor. Again, however, this feels less the fault of Bale and more the fault of material and direction so lacking in focus and interest that it forced an otherwise accomplished and nuanced performer to scrape the bottom of the barrel of his acting repertoire.

It’s through the woeful underutilization of Cage and Bale that Madden arrives upon its most frustrating point. Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale are two of the most compelling, singular actors working today. Both harbor an uncanny ability to transform into characters, often to an unrecognizable degree, and exhibit a fearlessness in front of the camera that enables them to bring profound authenticity to the most eccentric and bizarre characters. The prospect of the two teaming up as co-leads in a film, helmed by the person who directed The Fighter and American Hustle no less, was certainly tantalizing, yet anyone who got their hopes up that such a team-up would result in anything close to an iconic on-screen pairing should decidedly lower their expectations before clicking play on Prime Video.

If there’s any merit to be extracted from Madden, however, it’s through the friendship between Cage and Bale’s characters. While certainly underdeveloped and far too simplified to come across as authentic, their unwavering bond is the emotional heart of the film, which, come the final moments, beats relatively powerfully. The journey to get to this conclusion sees Madden navigate a painfully generic struggle between balancing work and family life, but there is something undeniably touching about seeing their friendship persist for so many decades and through so many hurdles.

Amidst a slew of misconduct allegations in real life, David O. Russell may mark the final chapter of his public-facing career with a wretched misfire of a movie. Even the extraordinary abilities of two titans of acting in Cage and Bale do very little to salvage a film so messily cobbled together and absent of the substance its legendary subject deserves. Far from a touchdown, the Madden biopic is an indisputable fumble.