Dutch director Thijs Meuwese impressed us in the past with a string of low-budget science fiction projects which all exceeded their financial constraints, be it with designs, inventive camerawork or, in the case of, with an unbelievably ambitious action scene.His newest film, the hacking thriller, is again really impressive, but for almost the opposite reasons though: the ambition and flashiness is still there, but all the hacking proceedings are firmly rooted in reality. At the Imagine Film Festival, where the film had its world premiere, a Q&A was even given afterwards by a group of real ethical hackers. So, what's it about?Inwe follow Sasha, an Eastern-European young woman living in Amsterdam. Part of a left-wing collective of activists, she does IT-related oddjobs and the occasional ethical hacking. When her landlady loses all her savings in a phishing scam, Sasha doesn't hesitate and starts chasing the criminals with her computers.The competent Sasha manages to get enough evidence from the web to get the banks and insurance agencies to give the money back, but the criminals involved are not amused. When Sasha, out of spite and activism, decides to give the phishers an extra kick in the nuts, the gloves come off and Sasha suddenly turns out to be in very real, real-world danger...Making hacking visually interesting has always been a challenge. Films tend to cheat with fancy on-screen graphics, counters ticking down to zero, or just show plain flat-out impossible nonsense. In, everything looks flashy... except the hacking. Or Amsterdam. Or running for your life. Dutch angles and bright colors are seen aplenty throughout the film, but when the story moves forward, Meuwese uses austere, brutal compositions. There's no adventure here, only grey reality and laptop lights reflected in puddles.What keeps the film interesting to watch is Sasha, played by a very game Aliona Baranova. She is never not believable, whether she is laser-focused behind a keyboard or trying to outsmart an assassin during a foot-chase. Baranova's Sasha is super-smart but exasperated by the rest of the world, who for 99% of the time have no clue what she is talking about and are constantly letting her down. Especially the police, whose cybersecurity department is hopelessly behind and who see Sasha more as a criminal than as an ally.It's a restrained thriller, with an unusual amount of realism. People bruise, and the bruises remain throughout the film. The hacking sessions done in the film are based on real incidents. There are "gotcha!" moments on both sides, and both feel earned. And whenever the film gets stupid, a valid reason is introduced within minutes. Kudo's for the end credits as well, in which someone re-explains a major plot point (and the audience STILL doesn't get it...). Thijs Meuwese has made what may be his most accomplished film yet, and I highly recommend it.