A recent winner at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival -- "Best Monster for Vampire Santa," as reported by our own Andrew Mack -- Red Snow debuts its trailer and poster today.

As you might expect from the film's title, it's bloody hell. And it's magnificent.

Ilja Rautsi (co-writer of Hatching and Nightborn) makes his feature directorial debut. Per his Director's Statement: "At its core, Red Snow is a dark fantasy depiction of something we all recognize and are absolutely terrified of: Christmas with your family."

Here's the official synopsis:

"Red Snow takes place in Finland, where sixteen-year-old emo teen Johanna dreams of a glittering Twilight vampire prince. What she gets instead is Martti - a balding, beer-bellied 49-year-old bloodsucker who slips into a Santa suit to gain entry to homes and devour entire families.

"When Johanna crosses paths with Martti on Christmas Eve, she thinks her dark fairy tale has come true. But instead of eternal romance, she finds herself trapped in a bloody and horrific nightmare of family trauma and festive slaughter. By morning, the snow will turn red."

(Personal note: Once upon a time, I spent a few days in Finland. The official synopsis sounds like a true story.)

Enjoy the poster, aside this article, and soak in the trailer below, as well as a couple official stills. Red Snow will begin streaming December 11, only on Shudder.

