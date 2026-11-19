She thought Stephen King was too scary to read. Then she stumbled onto the Dark Web.

CRCL9

The film enjoyed its world premiere at the 2026 Night Visions Film Festival in Helsinski, Finland.

Hailing from Maine in the U.S. -- thus spurring a child's inquiry into her reading habits -- the young woman identified as "Hallie Simmons" (Thea Sofie Loch Næss) is a bright, friendly, outgoing person who easily scores an off-season job from the imperious Mr. Varros (Renos Haralambidis), the constantly harried and scowling overlord of a luxury mountainside hotel in Greece.

Having stayed at a large rental house adjoining the hotel before, cheerful university linguistics student Hallie easily switches from English to German to French to Norwegian to Greek, quickly establishing her usefulness as a front desk person. She was recommended by her friend Chryssa (Ioanna Kolliopoulou); the two met when Hallie stayed in the rental with her mother, who has since passed away.

Hallie's time at the hotel is meant as a salve to help her grieving process, but Hallie has pushed her emotions deep down, keeping a smile on her face. What appears best for her, in order to deal with her grief, is to keep busy with other things that take her mind off it.

She is not looking for any more stress in her life. Then she discovers an unpleasant, yet bloody surprise in the glove compartment of her rental car. Then she wakes up one morning to discover that her wallet has been stolen, containing her passport and cash savings.

'It's probably kids,' say Chryssa and a friendly local policeman, Officer Floros (Vaso Iatropoulou). Hallie, however, refuses to be assuaged by either of them, and starts her own investigation.

On the internet. She keeps digging. Before she knows it, she has been led to the Dark Web and invited to download a mysterious file.

One piece of unsolicited advice: Never research anything on the Dark Web. You won't like what you find.

The opening title declares that the film is "inspired by true events," which is never a reassuring statement. Written by M Axilleas and Erik Van Wyck, the original screenplay situates its protagonist within a delightful environment and then reveals the darkness, which is superbly captured by Thea Sofie Loch Næss's superbly modulated performance and the supple direction by M Axilleas.

As a character, Hallie begins with a strong sense of agency, slowly transforming from a ray of sunshine amidst a collection of angry men -- there's a lot of scowling going on -- into a guarded, shadowy personality. She starts smoking, misses a night of caroling with her new young friend/hotel guest Tatiana, and becomes unreliable, leading to more bellowing by hotel boss Mr. Varros, who always just yells "Where's the American?"

It's as though she's taking on the worst instincts of the men around her. What she shares with them is a fascination that becomes an addiction to what she discovered on the Dark Web, an online game in which strangers stalk each other, posting videos as "evidence" as they "level up" in a game that may never end.

The levels become increasingly dangerous, and Hallie becomes increasingly addicted, just like any other addict who cannot control their most perilous impulses.

As Hallie becomes unhinged, so does the filmmaking by M Axilleas; in two-shots, for example, she is framed in extreme close-up, while the other person is framed looser, emphasizing her increasing distance and isolation from other people.

CRCL9 reminds of other movies that reference the Dark Web or revolve around an anonymous, mysterious 'game' (principally David Fincher's The Game, of course). Yet it keeps getting spookier and more menacing as it goes, becoming genuinely unnerving and unsettling, resonating deeply.

