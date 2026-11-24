A major section of Walt Disney Studios' film slate is, and has been for many years, animated projects.

Some of the biggest and best films in the studio's history have been animated, including The Lion King, Toy Story 3, Frozen, Zootopia, and plenty of others.

Animation has long been one of Disney's strongest suits, which is why the studio continues to commission a steady stream of projects in this medium. While not every animated release reaches the heights of the classics of the 1990s, Disney's willingness to explore new stories and introduce audiences to imaginative worlds remains one of the studio’s greatest strengths.

Its latest animated offering is Hexed, a magical adventure featuring a star-studded voice cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Walton Goggins, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Stephen Fry, and Dan Stevens. The film follows Billie Doe (Steinfeld), an unconventional teenage girl who discovers that she possesses magical abilities.

Her newfound powers transport her and her mother, Alice (Jones), into Hexe, a hidden realm where witches and wizards reside. Billie quickly finds herself in over her head and must rely on the help of her mother and Beef Roger Crummchuk (Goggins), a peculiar three-eyed magical creature, to navigate this unfamiliar world and confront the sinister Queen Celeste (Foster), who will stop at nothing to maintain her control over the kingdom.

If that premise sounds familiar, that's because Hexed takes inspiration from a number of iconic films and television properties. The concept of a young girl discovering that she possesses magical abilities and traveling to an extraordinary world that has been kept hidden from her by her mother feels eerily reminiscent of Disney Channel's Halloweentown, not to mention numerous other stories.

A resemblance to the likes of Halloweentown isn’t necessarily a detraction, however. There is something undeniably nostalgic about watching an ordinary teenager discover that her family has a connection to an entirely different world, particularly when that world is populated by witches, wizards, and all manner of fantastical creatures.

Additionally, Jodie Foster's Queen Celeste bears some similarities to the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. She is an imposing, conniving antagonist who has no qualms about using her authority to intimidate others and maintain her position of power, even when doing so comes at the expense of children.

Despite its glaring similarity to numerous other projects, including Bewitched, Hexed takes familiar ingredients and imbues them with a personality of its own. The film rarely feels as though it is simply recycling ideas from other properties, but, instead, comes across as an affectionate celebration of the fantasy adventures that helped establish Disney's reputation, while introducing enough original concepts to distinguish itself. From the wonderfully bizarre character of Beef to the idea that flight is an exceptionally rare and coveted ability in the magical world, the film is populated with a slew of imaginative touches that help make Hexe a fictional realm worthy of exploring.

One of the strongest aspects of Hexed is its character work, particularly among its central heroes. Billie is an imperfect protagonist whose impulsiveness and unconventional personality sometimes make her difficult to root for. She doesn't always make the smartest decisions, and there are moments when her attitude can become somewhat frustrating.

That imperfection, however, also makes her feel like a believable teenager, rather than another overly-polished Disney heroine. Her relationship with her mother, Alice, is particularly important to the film, providing an emotional foundation that gives the magical adventure more substance than it might otherwise have.

The mother-daughter dynamic is arguably one of the film's biggest strengths. Beyond the spells, fantastical creatures, and larger-than-life villains, Hexed is ultimately about the relationship between a parent and a child who are both learning how to navigate a changing family dynamic.

Alice must come to terms with the fact that her daughter is growing up and developing an identity of her own, while Billie must recognize that her mother has her own fears, insecurities, and reasons for making certain decisions. Their relationship isn't always harmonious, but it’s through this tension that makes their eventual growth together all the more meaningful and, more generally, grounds the film’s more fantastical elements with a level of familial authenticity.

Beef, meanwhile, is arguably the film's biggest scene-stealer. A three-eyed, cat-like creature with an amusingly peculiar personality, he provides much of the film's comedic relief while occasionally reminding audiences that there is more to him than his humorous exterior.

Walton Goggins deserves considerable credit for bringing such a bizarre and endlessly entertaining character to life. The actor, who is often associated with darker, more intimidating characters, antiheroes, and outright villains, demonstrates a different side of his range here. His vocal performance gives Beef an unmistakable personality, balancing a Southern drawl and comedic delivery with just enough menace to keep the character interesting.

Jodie Foster also makes for an entertaining antagonist as Queen Celeste. Her performance gives the character an appropriately sinister presence, while still allowing her to embrace the exaggerated theatricality that makes Disney villains so enjoyable. Celeste is the kind of character who clearly relishes having power over others, and Foster understands how to make that arrogance entertaining without diminishing the threat she poses.

Visually, Hexed also has plenty to impress audiences. The magical realm of Hexe provides the filmmakers with an opportunity to experiment with imaginative environments, colorful character designs, and fantastical effects. The use of more traditional, hand-drawn-inspired animation effects proves to be a particular highlight as these stylistic flourishes help give the movie a distinctive personality and contribute to the sense that audiences are exploring a world with its own rules, history, and mythology.

Bringing Hexed down just slightly, however, is its excessive reliance on popular songs and licensed music. While plenty of Disney films have incorporated recognizable music into their soundtracks, many of the studio's most successful animated projects have relied on original compositions or musical numbers created specifically for their stories. Hexed takes a different approach, frequently dropping recognizable tracks into various sequences. Songs such as Dua Lipa's "Levitating," Little Mix's "Black Magic," and Queen's "I Want to Break Free" are among the selections.

Some of these choices work better than others. "Levitating," for example, makes sense during a sequence in which Billie discovers her ability to fly, providing an appropriately energetic backdrop to the moment. Other selections, however, feel somewhat forced and can take viewers out of the experience. Rather than enhancing the emotional or narrative significance of a particular scene, they occasionally feel as though they have been inserted simply because the filmmakers wanted audiences to recognize the songs.

There are a few other shortcomings worth mentioning. Billie can occasionally test the patience of viewers, and certain narrative developments feel more convenient than earned. Some of the film's resolutions also lean on familiar storytelling devices that don't necessarily carry the emotional impact they should.

Nevertheless, Hexed grows in confidence and clarity as it progresses, with its second half bringing together the characters, emotional storylines, and fantastical elements in a more satisfying way. What begins as a fairly familiar magical coming-of-age adventure gradually develops into something with more personality, heart, and that unmistakable sense of Disney wonder.

Ultimately, Hexed is an enjoyable addition to Disney's animated lineup, one that understands the appeal of classic fantasy adventures while making room for a few new ideas of its own. Its strongest moments come from its characters, particularly the relationship between Billie and Alice, and Walton Goggins' thoroughly entertaining and delightfully menacing performance as Beef. The film has some pacing issues, a few overly familiar narrative developments, and perhaps more pop songs than any magical kingdom reasonably needs, yet there is enough charm, humor, and imagination here to make the adventure worthwhile.

Perhaps most importantly, if Disney is looking to convince audiences that its animated magic hasn't worn off, Hexed makes a pretty compelling case. Hexed may not be the next Frozen or Zootopia, but it is a resounding reminder that Disney doesn't always need to reinvent its magic to deliver an entertaining animated film and that the studio has a handling of family animation like no other.